TS ICET Result 2022 out at icet.tsche.ac.in, know how to check

TSCHE has released the TS ICET 2022 Result on August 27, 2022. The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result was released at 5 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in. For more updates follow the TS ICET live blog.

TS ICET Result 2022: How to check TS ICET result 2022

Go to the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the TS ICET result link.

Enter your roll number or any other required details.

Submit and view result.

Take a printout of the TS ICET result for future use.

The TS ICET test was conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022. The test was held in two shifts, the first from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

