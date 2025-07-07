TS ICET Result 2025 released at icet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to download rank cards here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education, TGCHE, (formerly TSCHE) has declared the TS ICET results 2025 on Monday, July 7, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can check and download their rank cards from the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in. TS ICET Results 2025 Live Updates TS ICET Result 2025 has been released at icet.tgche.ac.in. The direct link to download rank cards is give here.

The council has also released the TS ICET final answer key.

The council had conducted the examination on June 8 and 9, in two shifts. The first shift was held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

The TS ICET question paper consisted of three sections, namely Section A (Analytical Ability), Section B (Mathematical Ability), and Section C (Communication Ability).

Following the exam, the council released the ICET provisional answer key along with question papers and candidates' responses and invited objections on the payment of ₹500 per question between June 22 and 26.

The council conducts TS ICET for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges. Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, conducted the exam on behalf of the council.

TS ICET Result 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their rank cards:

Visit the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in. Click on TS ICET result/marks memo download link. Key in your credentials to log in, and submit. Check and download your result. Keep a printout of the result for future reference.

With the declaration of the results, the TGCHE will begin the online counselling process for MBA and MCA admissions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TS ICET.