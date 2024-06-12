TS TET 2024 Result: TGTET results declared at tstet2024.aptonline.in, here’s how to check scores online
School Education Department, Telangana has announced TS TET 2024 Result on June 12, 2024. All the candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results on the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET Result 2024 Live Updates
TS TET 2024 Result: How to check
To check the scores online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of TS TET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.
- Click on TG TET Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TS-TET-2024 was conducted from May 20 to June 3, 2024 in computer based mode. The Telangana TET was conducted in the 11 districts of the state in two sessions- Session 1 from 9 am to 11.30 am and Session 2 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
The question paper was bilingual i.e. English followed by the Language-I chosen by the candidates for all languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates who chose Sanskrit, the questions was in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari script).
The criteria for considering pass in TS TET is 60% and above for General category, 50% and above for BC and 40% and above for SC/ ST/ Differently abled (PH)*. The validity period of TS-TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life. TET score shall have 20% weightage in Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana.
