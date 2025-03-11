TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025 Live: How to check Telangana TGPSC results when out
TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025 Live: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) conducted the group 2 services recruitment examination in December, 2024 and released the provisional answer key in January, 2025. The commission is expected to announce the results next. When declared, candidates can check their results at tspsc.gov.in. Direct link to the official website...Read More
The exam was held in four sessions. papers 1 and 2 were held on December 15 forenoon and afternoon, and papers 3 and 4 were held on December 16 forenoon and afternoon in 33 districts and 1368 exam centres of the state.
The preliminary answer keys of all four papers and the master question papers were released in January through candidate login. The objection window opened on January 18 and closed on January 22.
Candidates were instructed to submit their objections only in English. They had to upload online copies of the proofs substantiating their claims, specifying the source such as author name, edition, page number, publisher's name, and website.
TSPSC said objections submitted through e-mail, personal representations, or in any other form and beyond the deadline will not be considered under any circumstances.
How to check TSPSC group 2 result when announced
Go to tspsc.gov.in.
Open the result link for group 2 services displayed on the home page.
Enter your login details.
submit and check the result.
