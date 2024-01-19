University Grants Commission has released UGC NET December 2023 final answer key, cut off list. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility Test can check the final answer key and cut off lists through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET December 2023 final answer key, cut off list out, download links here (Agencies/file)

The UGC NET December 2023 result was announced on January 18, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on January 3 and objection window was closed on January 5, 2024. The archaeology subject answer key was released on January 8 and the objection window was closed on January 10, 2024. The National Testing Agency conducted UGC - NET 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from December 6, 2023 to December 19, 2023.

Direct link to download UGC NET December 2023 final answer key

Direct link to download UGC NET December 2023 cut offs

To download the final answer key and cut off lists, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET December 2023 final answer key, cut off list available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the final answer key or cut offs.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.