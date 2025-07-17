National Testing Agency, NTA has announced UGC NET June Result 2025 date. The University Grants Commission, UGC NET examination result will be announced on July 22, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET June Result 2025 date announced by NTA, check result date here(Hindustan Times)

The result date was shared by the Agency on its official X handle.

The UGC NET June examination was held from June 25 to June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on July 5 and the objection window was opened on July 6, 2025. The last date to raise objection was July 8, 2025.

As per the information bulletin, the procedure and criteria for declaration of result is given here:

Step I: The number of candidates to be qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in NET (in both the papers) on the basis of their Master’s Degree or equivalent examination.

Step II: The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India.

Step III: In order to be considered, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / General EWS category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD and Third gender).

Step IV: The number of candidates to be declared qualified in any subject for a particular category is derived as per the methodology given in the information bulletin. The aggregate percentage of the two papers corresponding to the number of slots arrived at, shall determine the qualifying cut-off for Eligibility for Assistant Professor ‘in ‘Economics’ for the SC category. Similar yardstick shall be employed for deriving the subject-wise qualifying cut- offs for all categories.

Step V: The total number of slots available for awarding JRF is allocated among different categories according to the Government of India's reservation policy.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.