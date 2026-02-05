UGC NET Result 2025 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to check scorecard here

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared UGC NET Result 2025 on February 4. Candidates who have appeared for University Grants Commission UGC NET can check the results on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December exam was held from December 31 to January 7, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on January 14, 2026. The last date to raise objection was January 17, 2026. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the provisional key had to pay ₹200/- as processing fee for each objection raised.

Direct link to check UGC NET December Result 2025 Direct link to check cut offs UGC NET Result 2025: How to check To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.