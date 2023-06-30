UP B.Ed JEE 2023 scorecards released at bujhansi.ac.in, get link to check scores
Jun 30, 2023 12:30 PM IST
UP B.Ed JEE 2023 scorecards released at bujhansi.ac.in
Bundelkhand University Jhansi has announced the UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2023 scorecards today, June 30. Candidates who have appeared for the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 examination can check the results on the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.
Direct link to check UP B.Ed JEE 2023 results
UP B.Ed JEE 2023 examination was conducted on June 15 across the state. The UP B.Ed JEE 2023 admit cards were released on June 6.
To check the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 scorecards candidates can follow the steps given below:
UP B.Ed JEE 2023 scorecards: Know how to download
Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the scorecard link
Key in your login details
Your UP B.Ed 2023 scorecards will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.
