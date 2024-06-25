UP BEd Result 2024 out on bujhansi.ac.in, Arts stream's Manoj Kumar tops, here's direct link to check

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, released the results of the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2024 on June 25, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in. The admit cards for Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2024 were released on May 30, 2024, for the registered candidates to download. The exam was conducted on June 9, 2024, in two shifts.

A total of 90% of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam 2024 conducted at 470 centres in 51 districts of the state. There were 2,23,384 registered candidates, including 1,02,016 women, 1,21,367 men, and 1 transgender.

In the first shift held between 9 am to 12 noon, 193352 candidates participated in the first shift at 470 examination centres across the state. In the second shift held between 2 pm to 5 pm, 193351 candidates participated in the aptitude test and subjects like Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture categories.

According to the official press release, ranks were issued to 193062 candidates of which 118499 are in the arts stream, 62774 are in the science stream, 10332 are in the commerce stream and 1457 are in the agriculture stream.

The female pass percentage is 54% while the male pass percentage is 46%. Manoj Kumar from the Arts stream topped the UP BEd JEE 2024 with a score of 344.67.

Candidates who wish to download their scorecard can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2024 Results:

Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in

Look out for the link to check Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2024 Results on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates will be asked to submit their login credentials like User ID and password

On submitting the details, candidates can view their results on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the scorecard and take a print out of the same for future purposes

For more information, visit the official website.

