UP Board Result 2024: 82.6% pass Uttar Pradesh Board class 12 exams, details inside

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results of the class 12 board exams. Students can check the results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. Students can check the results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Uttar Pradesh Board officials held a press conference to announce the UP Board Class 12 results. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference, along with the declaration of the Class 12 results.

The overall pass percentage of the UP Board Class 12 examination is 82.6%. The overall pass percentage of girls is 88.42% and the overall pass percentage of boys is 77.78%.

UPMSP conducted the High School and Intermediate final examinations between February 22 and March 9. A total of 55,25,308 candidates had registered for the board exams, out of which 29,47,311 are Class 10 and 25,77,997 are Class 12 students.

Steps to check the results:

• Go to the official website upmsp.edu.in

• On the homepage find the link to check UP Board Result 2024.’

• You will be redirected to new page.

• Enter your credentials on the login page and submit.

• After viewing your results, download and print a copy for future reference.

