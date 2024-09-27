UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPBPB Constable results, final answer key awaited at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is expected to release UP Police Constable Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination for Constable posts can check the results when declared on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. Along with the results, the board will release the final answer key. ...Read More
The exam was held in two phases. In the first phase, on August 23, 24 and 25, around 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Around 19.26 lakh candidates were expected to appear for the second phase – on August 30 and 31. On all exam days, the test was held in two shifts – the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.
The provisional answer key for all exam days was released separately, and the objection window was opened separately. The last date to raise objections for the last exam date was September 19, 2024.
The board will review the feedback submitted by candidates. If found valid, the final answer keys will be revised accordingly and used in the preparation of the result. Follow this live blog for updates on UP Police Constable result.
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Official website
uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: How to download final answer key?
Visit the official website of UPPBPB.
Click on UP Police Constable final answer key link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will get the answer key.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: How to check
Go to the uppbpb.gov.in
Open the UP Police Constable result link given on the home page
Login to your account.
Check and download your result.
