UP Police Result 2024 Live: UPPBPB Uttar Pradesh Constable results awaited at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is expected to release UP Police Result 2024 soon. When released, the written exam results for Constable posts can be checked by candidates on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The board will also release the final answer key along with the results. ...Read More
The date and time of the results have not been announced yet. However, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directed the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to prepare the UPPBPB Constable results and announce them by the end of this month.
The UPPBPB Constable written examination was held in two phases: the first phase was held on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, and the second phase was held on August 30 and 31, 2024. On all exam days, the test was held in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.
A total of 28.91 lakh candidates appeared in the first phase and 19.26 lakh candidates appeared in the second phase.
The provisional answer key for all exam days was released separately, and the objection window was opened separately. The last date to raise objections for the last exam date was September 19, 2024.
The board will review the feedback submitted by candidates. If found valid, the final answer keys will be revised accordingly and used in the preparation of the result. Follow this live blog for updates on UP Police Constable result.
