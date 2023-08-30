Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared result of Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Recruitment Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (J)-2022, on Wednesday, August 30. UPPSC declares PCS (J)-2022 results, 302 candidates qualify (K Sandeep Kumar )

Against 303 posts of judicial officers, 302 candidates have been declared successful. The selected candidates include 165 women, amounting to 55% of the selections, informed UPPSC secretary Devi Prasad Pal.

Remarkably, 15 women have made a place among the Top-20 in the results. Nishi Gupta of Kanpur has bagged first place followed by Shishir Yadav of Prayagraj at second place and Rashmi Singh of Kasganj at third place, he added.

Officials shared that the total selected candidates hail from 60 districts of the state. They maintained that UPPSC has created a record of sorts by declaring the result within 48 hours of the end of the interview round which concluded on August 28.

Out of 79,565 candidates who had applied for this recruitment exam, 50,837 candidates had appeared in the preliminary examination held on February 12. On the basis of preliminary examination, a total of 3,145 candidates were declared successful for the main examination.

A total of 3,019 candidates had appeared in the main examination held from May 23 to 25. In the result of the main examination declared on August 1, 959 candidates were declared successful for the interview round.

All 959 candidates appeared in the interviews held between August 16 and 28. The result of one post has not been declared in the light of the interim order of the Allahabad High Court. UPPSC secretary Devi Prasad Pal said that the recommendations of the selected candidates will be sent to the state government soon and after that the marks and category-wise cutoffs of the candidates will be displayed on the official website of the Commission.

Top-10 of PCS (J)-2022

Nishi Gupta

Shishir Yadav

Rashmi Singh

Snehil Kunwar Singh

Jahnavi Verma

Harshita Singh

Hazique Husain Ansari

Raveena

Shivali Misra

Mohd D Younis

UPPSC completed the entire process from the submission of application of PCS (J)-2022 to declaration of the final results within nine months. Online applications were accepted from December 10, 2022 and the final selection result was released on August 30. Earlier, the Commission had declared the result of PCS-2022 within 10 months of conducting the preliminary examination. The preliminary examination of PCS-2022 was held on June 12, 2022 and the final results were declared on April 7, 2023. Former chairman of UPPSC Prabhat Kumar had released the result of PCS-2020 in six months. PCS-2020 preliminary exam was held on October 11, 2020 and the final results were declared on April 12, 2021.

In PCS (J)- 2022, the state government had made significant changes. The Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Fourth Amendment) Rules 2022 were approved in the cabinet meeting held in April 2022. Instead of 200 marks question paper of English language, 100 marks each of English and Hindi languages were asked. A provision of 4% reservation for the physically challenged was also made in the recruitment of judicial officers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR K Sandeep Kumar K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues. ...view detail