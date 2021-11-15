Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC civil services 2021 main exam in January, DAF soon at upsc.gov.in
exam results

UPSC civil services 2021 main exam in January, DAF soon at upsc.gov.in

  • UPSC civil services 2021 main exam DAF is expected soon at upsc.gov.in. The exam will be held from January 7 to 16.
UPSC civil services 2021 main exam in January, DAF soon at upsc.gov.in
UPSC civil services 2021 main exam in January, DAF soon at upsc.gov.in
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The UPSC is expected to release the detailed application form (DAF) soon for the upcoming civil services 2021 main exam which is scheduled to be held from 7-16 January, 2022.  The DAF will be available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

For the civil services exam, the UPSC seeks applications in phases. In the first phase, application forms are invited for thepreliminary exam only. Candidates who qualify in the prelims are asked to submit detailed information through DAF. 

Selection to civil services is held through a preliminary exam, main exam and personal interview.

“The Candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to apply online again and submit on-line Detailed Application Form-I [DAF-I] along with scanned documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category {viz. SC/ST/ OBC (without OBC Annexure) /EWS [Economically Weaker Sections] (without EWS Annexure) /PwBD / Ex-Serviceman} and educational qualification with required Examination Fee,” the UPSC has said in the official notification of the Civil Services 2021.

Before the commencement of the interview, another DAF will be released by the UPSC through which it will ask candidates to indicate order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which the candidate is interested to be allocated to. In this DAF, candidates will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure [for EWS Category only], etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc.gov.in
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out