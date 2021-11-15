UPSC civil services 2021 main exam in January, DAF soon at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC is expected to release the detailed application form (DAF) soon for the upcoming civil services 2021 main exam which is scheduled to be held from 7-16 January, 2022. The DAF will be available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

For the civil services exam, the UPSC seeks applications in phases. In the first phase, application forms are invited for thepreliminary exam only. Candidates who qualify in the prelims are asked to submit detailed information through DAF.

Selection to civil services is held through a preliminary exam, main exam and personal interview.

“The Candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to apply online again and submit on-line Detailed Application Form-I [DAF-I] along with scanned documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category {viz. SC/ST/ OBC (without OBC Annexure) /EWS [Economically Weaker Sections] (without EWS Annexure) /PwBD / Ex-Serviceman} and educational qualification with required Examination Fee,” the UPSC has said in the official notification of the Civil Services 2021.

Before the commencement of the interview, another DAF will be released by the UPSC through which it will ask candidates to indicate order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which the candidate is interested to be allocated to. In this DAF, candidates will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure [for EWS Category only], etc.