UPSC GEO Scientist Prelims Result 2024 released at upsc.gov.in, link here

Union Public Service Commission has declared the result of the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 today, March 8. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Declares Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Result 2024: Check Now

The candidates who are declared qualified are required to appear at the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024, to be held on 22nd & 23rd June, 2024. Candidates can download their e‐admit cards from the Commission’s Website around one week before the commencement of the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024.

Moreover, candidates are notified that the marks and cut-off marks for the Combined Geo-scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be posted on the Commission's website, https://www.upsc.gov.in, after the completion of the examination and the announcement of the examination's final results.

UPSC GEO Scientist Prelims Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Written Result: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take print for future reference.

“Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter at its campus. Candidate may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 23388088, (011)‐23385271/23381125/23098543 from this counter. Candidates may also mail their representations at usgeol-upsc@nic.in ”, reads the official notice.