UPSC Mains Result 2023 awaited: Where, how to check civil services results

Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Mains Result 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination can check the result when declared on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Mains Result 2023: Where, how to check civil services results

The UPSC Mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023. The examination was held in two shifts- the first shift was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Mains Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who are declared to have qualified Civil Services (Main) Examination will be required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which he is interested to be allocated to, in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II [DAF-II], before the commencement of Personality Tests (Interview) of the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.