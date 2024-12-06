UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Civil Services exam results awaited at upsc.gov.in, updates here

UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Union Public Service Commission will declare UPSC Mains Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Civil Services Main Examination 2024 can check the result on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in after it is announced. The date and time of the release of the UPSC Civil Services mains examination have not been shared by the Commission yet. However, as per past trends, the mains result is announced in December. Last year, the UPSC CSE Mains result was announced on December 8, 2023....Read More

This year, the Civil Services mains examination was conducted on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. It was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1056 posts. The registration process started on February 14 and ended on March 5, 2024. The prelims examination was held on June 16, 2024, and the result was announced on July 1, 2024. Follow the blog for result date and time, direct link and more.