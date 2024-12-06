Edit Profile
    Live

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Civil Services exam results awaited at upsc.gov.in, updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 6, 2024 11:33 AM IST
    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Civil Services mains exam result awaited at upsc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    
    

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Union Public Service Commission will declare UPSC Mains Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Civil Services Main Examination 2024 can check the result on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in after it is announced. The date and time of the release of the UPSC Civil Services mains examination have not been shared by the Commission yet. However, as per past trends, the mains result is announced in December. Last year, the UPSC CSE Mains result was announced on December 8, 2023....Read More

    This year, the Civil Services mains examination was conducted on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. It was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1056 posts. The registration process started on February 14 and ended on March 5, 2024. The prelims examination was held on June 16, 2024, and the result was announced on July 1, 2024. Follow the blog for result date and time, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 6, 2024 11:33 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Website to check results

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: upsc.gov.in

    Dec 6, 2024 11:30 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Venue where personality test will be held

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: The personality test or interview of the qualified candidates will likely be held at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

    Dec 6, 2024 11:27 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Who will appear for interview?

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Those candidates who will pass the Civil Services mains examination are eligible to appear for the interview or personality test.

    Dec 6, 2024 11:24 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Documents required during interview

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their eligibility/reservation claims viz. age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test (Interview).

    Dec 6, 2024 11:21 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: How to check results?

    Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

    Click on UPSC Mains Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    A new PDF file will open.

    Check the roll numbers available on the file.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Dec 6, 2024 11:18 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: When was prelims exam held and result announced?

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: The prelims examination was held on June 16, 2024, and the result was announced on July 1, 2024.

    Dec 6, 2024 11:15 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Check registration dates

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: The registration process started on February 14 and ended on March 5, 2024.

    Dec 6, 2024 11:12 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1056 posts.

    Dec 6, 2024 11:09 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Mains exam dates

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: This year, the Civil Services mains examination was conducted on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. It was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    Dec 6, 2024 11:06 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: When was CSE Mains result announced last year?

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Last year, the UPSC CSE Mains result was announced on December 8, 2023.

    Dec 6, 2024 11:03 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: What past trends suggest?

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: As per past trends, the mains result is announced in December.

    Dec 6, 2024 11:00 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Where to check result?

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Civil Services Main Examination 2024 can check the result on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in after it is announced.

    Dec 6, 2024 10:56 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: The date and time of release of Civil Services Mains exam result has not been shared by the Commission yet.

