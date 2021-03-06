UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check here

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday declared the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC NDA and Naval Academy 2020 examination can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the NDA and Naval Academy Written examination (I) on September 6, 2020, and after that interviews were held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence.

The results of the Medical Examination have not been taken into account while preparing these lists. The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the certificates in support of their claims.

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020:

How to check UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Final results: Name of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020"

The UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.