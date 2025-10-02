UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025 announced at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here | Know what's next for candidates

The Union Public Service Commission has declared the UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2025 can now check and download their results from the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025 has been released at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the check merit list here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The official notification reads, “On the basis of the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 14th September, 2025, candidates with the under mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 156th Course and for the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2026. The result is also available at the Commission’s website www.upsc.gov.in.”

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD UPSC NDA NA 2 RESULTS 2025 What's next for candidates Candidates who have qualified in the examination are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result.

Following this, the candidates would be allotted Selection Centres and dates of SSB interview which will be communicated on registered e-mail ID.

As per the commission, any candidate who has already registered earlier on the website will not be required to do so.

Additionally, candidates are must also submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.

Candidates can send an e-mail at dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in for any query/ login issues.

It may be mentioned here that the marks, cut off marks and answer keys of NDA NA 2 Examination 2025 will be uploaded on the UPSC's official website after the entire process of the exam is over, that is after the declaration of final result. It will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

The UPSC had conducted the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination was held on September 14, 2025.

The exam comprised 900 marks questions, out of which 300 marks were assigned to the Mathematics subject and 600 marks were assigned to the General Ability Test. The exam duration was 5 hours.

