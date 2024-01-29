UPSSSC UP PET result 2023 announced, link to check scores
UPSSSC declares results of UP PET 2023. Candidates can check the results on the official website.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared results of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023). Candidates can go to its official website, upsssc.gov.in, and it. UPSSSC PET result 2023 live updates.
Direct link to check UP PET result.
Before the announcement of results, UPSSC had released preliminary and revised examination answer keys.
The provisional answer key was released on November 6; candidates' objections were invited up to November 15. On January 24, 2024, the commission published the final or versions of answer keys for all shifts and examination days.
How to check UPSSSC PET 2023 result
Go to the commission's website, upsssc.gov.in.
Find and open the result link for PET 2023 on the home page.
A login window will appear.
Enter the requested information.
Submit it and check your results.
Download the scorecard and save it for later use.
The UPSSSC PET examination was conducted on October 28 and 29, in two shifts on both exam days. For more details, visit the official website.