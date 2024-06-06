WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal JEE rank cards releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to download
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release the WBJEE Result 2024 on June 6, 2024. The West Bengal JEE results will be announced at 2.30 pm today. The rank cards will be available for candidates to download from 4 pm onwards. Candidates can check their rank cards through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in....Read More
The WBJEE Results will be announced via press conference today where other details will also be shared. The press conference will begin at 2.30 pm.
Direct link to download WBJEE 2024 final answer key
WBJEE examination was conducted across the state on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts – paper 1 (Mathematics) was held from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The WBJEE provisional answer key was released on May 6 and the objection window was closed May 9, 2024.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2024 is conducted for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, rank card, toppers, cut offs and other details.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: About exam
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Provisional answer key date
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Exam date
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Press conference to be held
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Final answer key released
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal JEE final answer key has been released. The final answer key is available on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: How to download rank cards
Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Click on WBJEE Result 2024 rank card link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Where to check rank cards?
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Candidates can check their rank cards through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Date and time
WBJEE Result 2024 Date: June 6, 2024
WBJEE Result 2024 Time: 2.30 pm.