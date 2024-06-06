WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal JEE rank cards releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to download

WBJEE Result 2024 Live: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release the WBJEE Result 2024 on June 6, 2024. The West Bengal JEE results will be announced at 2.30 pm today. The rank cards will be available for candidates to download from 4 pm onwards. Candidates can check their rank cards through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in....Read More

The WBJEE Results will be announced via press conference today where other details will also be shared. The press conference will begin at 2.30 pm.

Direct link to download WBJEE 2024 final answer key

WBJEE examination was conducted across the state on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts – paper 1 (Mathematics) was held from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The WBJEE provisional answer key was released on May 6 and the objection window was closed May 9, 2024.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2024 is conducted for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, rank card, toppers, cut offs and other details.