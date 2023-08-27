West Bengal NEET UG 2023: Round 2 seat allotment result released at wbmcc.nic.in
West Bengal NEET UG round 2 seat allotment results released, candidates must report to colleges by Sept 1.
West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the seat allotment result of the second round of the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling. Candidates can check the round 2 seat allotment results through the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.
The candidates have to report to the allotted colleges along with the original documents, college requisite fee and bond from August 28 to September 1. The registration process for the West Bengal NEET UG round three will commence at 11 am on September 5 till 4 pm of September 6.
Direct link here
West Bengal NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the UG Medical and Dental counselling tab
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Your West Bengal NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
Check the results and take print for future reference.
