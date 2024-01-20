close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / XAT 2024 Result: XLRI Xavier Aptitude Test scorecard out, link here

XAT 2024 Result: XLRI Xavier Aptitude Test scorecard out, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 20, 2024 02:00 PM IST

XAT 2024 Result has been declared. The direct link is given here.

Xavier School of Management has declared XAT 2024 Result. Candidates who have appeared for Xavier Aptitude Test can check the result through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. XAT 2024 Result Live Updates

XAT 2024 Result: XLRI Xavier Aptitude Test scorecard out, link here
XAT 2024 Result: XLRI Xavier Aptitude Test scorecard out, link here

XAT 2024 was conducted on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The exam was conducted from 2 pm to 5.30 pm. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below. XAT 2024 result announced at xatonline.in, link to download scorecard

Direct link to check XAT 2024 Result

XAT 2024 Result: How to check

  • Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.
  • Click on XAT 2024 Result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the scorecard and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Admissions to XLRI programmes are purely based on merit. There is no management or NRI quota.

The results have been declared before the scheduled date. As per the schedule the examination result was expected on January 31, 2024, and scorecards available from January 31 to March 31, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of XLRI.

Exam and College Guide
Story Saved
