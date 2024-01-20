XAT 2024 result announced at xatonline.in, link to download scorecard

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has announced results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024, the entrance examination for admission to over 160 business schools across the country. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now go to the website, xatonline.in. XAT 2024 result live updates. XAT 2024 result announced at xatonline.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Originally, result of the exam was scheduled for January 31, but the institute has confirmed that it has been announced.

XAT 2024 took place on January 7, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. Ahead of results, the institute released answer keys and question papers.

Login credentials required to check XAT result are XAT ID and date of birth. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

XAT 2024 result link

How to check XAT 2024 result

Go to xatonline.in. Open the link to download scorecards. Now, log in with your credentials. Check and download your result.

XAT entrance test is held at the national level for admission to postgraduate management courses at participating institutions across the country.