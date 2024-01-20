close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / XAT 2024 Result Live: Scores announced; link, cut-off updates
Live

XAT 2024 Result Live: Scores announced; link, cut-off updates

Jan 20, 2024 02:20 PM IST
OPEN APP

XAT Result 2024 Live Updates: Candidates can check XAT exam scorecards on xatonline.in.

XAT Result 2024 Live Updates: XLRI-Xavier School of Management has announced results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 held in January. Candidates can check their scorecards on xatonline.in.

XAT 2024 result live updates (xatonline.in, screenshot)
XAT 2024 result live updates (xatonline.in, screenshot)

The examination was conducted on January 7 from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. Answer key and question paper of the examination were uploaded to the website previously. To check scores online, candidates have to login using their XAT IDs and dates of birth.

XAT result direct link

Follow this live blog for information on XAT result, cut-off and other related details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 20, 2024 02:20 PM IST

    Direct link to check XAT 2024 result

    Use the link below to download your XAT exam scorecards:

    XAT result 2024

  • Jan 20, 2024 02:18 PM IST

    Where to check XAT result 2024?

    Candidates can check results of XAT 2024 on the website xatonline.in.

  • Jan 20, 2024 02:14 PM IST

    XAT 2024 result out

    XLRI has announced results of the Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
xlri results exam result. + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On