Exam season: Complete guide on how to study, what do on the day of exam

education

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:13 IST

SET AN EFFECTIVE STUDY SCHEDULE

Study styles vary but some basics apply to all of us − an extended period of studying and the lack of adequate breaks reduces efficiency. Between 2 sessions of studying, a break of 5-15 minutes is good. To create and manage a schedule, know what you want to achieve. Keep everything ready a day before the exam to avoid last-minute rush.

Study for 45 minutes followed by a 15-minute break

Maintain a flexible timetable

Avoid last minute preparation

RIGHT STUDY ENVIRONMENT CAN HELP BUILD FOCUS

Distractions can spoil your best efforts at studying. Social networking sites and projects around the house can take your attention away. Figure out what your biggest triggers are and eliminate them from the study area. Clear out a corner of your home and designate it as your study zone and organise your things.

Study on an uncluttered table

Minimise distractions like music and television

Stay away from mobile phones while studying

CONCENTRATION IS A SKILL THAT CAN BE ENHANCED

Concentrating while studying can be hard, especially when the study material isn’t one of your favourite topics. While studying is not the drag it is made out to be, motivation and the right approach can make studying fun!Determination and effective techniques can conquer even the dullest chapters.

Listen to an instrumental song and follow any one instrument

Take a news paper article and cancel out all the ‘e s as fast as you can

lay a racquet sport

WAYS TO IMPROVE MEMORY AND RETENTION

If you put the right efforts, you get the results− the same applies to your memory. You can use mnemonics, illustrations, highlights and notes. If you’re optimistic and dedicated,you’ll improve your memory, whether you want to win the World Memory Championship, ace your history test,or remember where you put your keys.

Use mnemonics,graphs and flowcharts n Revise on day 1, 2, 7, 15, 30

PROCRASTINATION MAKES THINGS WORSE; HERE’S HOW TO BEAT IT

Everyone struggles with procrastination on occasions.It can be hard to begin major projects or assignments that you don’t enjoy. However, there are specific techniques that you can try to fight procrastination and become more focused and productive on work, school,or home projects.

Study easier chapters first n Break big units into smaller chunks n Reward yourself after completing task

SELF-EVALUATION IS THE BEST WAY TO STAY MOTIVATED

Self-evaluation is a procedure to systematically observe, analyse and value your own work and its results in order to stabilise or improve it.Motivation can give you that extra push to get something done, but it doesn’t always come when you need it. If you’re struggling to start or complete a task, give yourself some encouragement to keep going.

Practice self- tests in an exam- like environment

Rate your effort on a scale of 1-5 every day

BALANCED LIFESTYLE IS CRUCIAL TO COPE WITH EXAM STRESS

Healthy living refers to behaviours, attitudes and interactions that promote well-being and allow students to maximise academic performance. The most obvious ways include missing class due to fatigue or illness or finding it difficult to make up work that has been missed. Poor self-care can have an impact on issues like motivation,concentration and memory.

Get 6- 9 hours of sleep every night

Regular meals and outdoor activity are essential

Make time for friends and hobbies

LEARN HOW TO MANAGE ANXIETY EFFECTIVELY

Mood is strongly correlated to motivation,concentration, and energy levels. Because course grades are dependent on performance, anxiety can interfere with academic success. Ways to manage mood and anxiety disturbances range from basic self-care, stress management techniques or talking to the school counsellor.

Avoid caffeine and nicotine

Put down your pen and take a few deep breaths

Talk to friends,family or teachers

ON THE DAY OF THE EXAM

Your final exams will have a huge impact on your life. You know it and you want to keep stress under control. Relaxing before the exams is the key to performing well. Eating healthy and sleeping well are also important.In the morning, focus on waking up both your mind and body so that you’re wholeheartedly ready to take on a long test.Prepare well for these important mornings.

Minimise waiting time outside the hall

Avoid studying in the morning of the exam

Talk to your friends, but not about studies

IN THE EXAMINATION HALL

When you sit down for that test, you shouldn’t have a thing to worry about. Make sure you have adequate stationery — not only will being over-prepared relax you, but when problems do arise, you’ll be ready!Turns out trusting yourself is a big part of the game. When you trust your abilities and effort, they strengthen and become concrete.

Read one question at a time

If you know a question, answer it. If not,leave some space and move to the next

Be cost- effective with time

Don’t compare your speed with others