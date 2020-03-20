Exams deferred, students face academic uncertainty amid coronavirus outbreak

education

Students across India are worried about their academic future after the coronavirus epidemic forced authorities to defer school-leaving and university examinations and the JEE(Mains) even as the government assured pupils on Thursday that all tests will be rescheduled according to their convenience.

The Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations have postponed Class 10 and 12 board examinations until March 31, the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), required to study in foreign universities, and the JEE(Mains), the first-step entrance examinations for the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology, have also been deferred.

The boards have also suspended the evaluation process until the end of this month to ensure the safety of teaching and non-teaching staff. Since the results of these exams play a key role in kicking off the next admission cycle, it has led to concerns among students and parents. To be sure, the coronavirus epidemic has disrupted academic schedules across the world as many universities are shut and classes suspended.

Shreya Sinha, the mother of a class 12 student, said that the delay might affect her daughter’s future. “My daughter is a humanities student and her last exam was scheduled on March 30. She was planning to write her statement of purpose for admission in a US-based university for a course in Psychology before the results. She is really disturbed by the postponement of her exam. We have to plan everything again. What if the results get delayed and we miss the admissions opportunity?” asked Sinha, an IT professional

Kavita Sharma, another parent of a class 12 student said, “The delay in the examination will lead to the delay in results. We are really worried about the college admission of our daughter now.”

But the government said there was no need to panic.

“Exams will be sequenced in such a manner that they are convenient for all students. It will also be ensured that they get proper preparation time as well,” said Union human resource development secretary Amit Khare. He added that even in the institutions of higher education, the exams of final year students will be conducted on priority as they may be pursuing higher education or looking for jobs.

The HRD ministry is also planning to provide content on its Diksha and Swayam online platforms so that school as well as varsity students can utilise their time at home, said Khare. Be it JEE, NEET [the national medical entrance examination] or admissions to universities, it will be done in a synchronised manner, he said.

Officials said the delay in the examination would affect the earlier schedule of results as well.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of exams for CBSE, said the board would have to reschedule everything for the remaining papers. “We are still collecting data on how many students are left to appear for their papers to understand the impact of this delay. This will determine how papers will be conducted ahead.”

Aparajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association, said most parents were not stressed about the shutdown as schools are mostly closed during this period. “But some parents are facing problems as few schools are insisting that parents step out to buy new textbooks. Those who don’t work from home, are worried about the arrangements for their children ,” she said.

But some students say they are worried about their futures. Mohammad Kaif,18, a Class 12 student who had to flee to his native village in Uttar Pradesh during the Delhi riots, said, “I just want to get over with exams. I’ve to prepare for medical entrance exams as well.”

Professor V Ramagopal Rao, director of IIT Delhi, said his institution was focusing on online teaching methods and recording lectures to ensure the academic session is not disturbed. However, the task is difficult as the IIT currently teaches around 1000 courses.

“IIT JEE (Mains) has been rescheduled but the work at the back-end will continue and I am hopeful that things will improve in a few time. However, if there is a crisis that persists till June, there can be difficulty,” he added.

CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said the board was willing to conduct exams in the shortest possible time once a new advisory about things being normalised is issued.

Many private schools are focusing on a backup plan for students who will step into Class 10 and 12 next academic session beginning April. “We will wait and watch for our classes but we have started making plans for those who’ll be appearing for their boards next year if the schools don’t reopen on 1st,” said Sanghamitra Ghosh, principal of The Mother’s International school.

Officials at the Delhi University are also gearing up for changes in their planned admission schedule. A senior official, requesting anonymity, said, “We were expecting to start the registration process by the end of May. We might need to extend it now. We are in constant touch with the CBSE and other boards. Every decision will be taken in the interest of students.” Last year, the registration process in DU begun on May 30.