Are you passionate about a career in the music industry? Here are some tips to help you stay ahead of your peers

Music has always played a multifaceted role in human life, impacting our emotions, culture, entertainment, well-being, and more. The universal appeal and versatility make it an essential and cherished aspect of human expression.

There are also lucrative career options- from being on-stage to important behind-the-scenes roles shaping the industry's future - there is a place for everyone who wants to be a part of this dynamic world.

If success in the music world is what you are after, the first thing you need to do is think of yourself as a brand from the very start.

Here are a few pointers that may help you shape your personal brand in music

Find Your Niche and Hone Your Craft

‘Practice makes perfect’ is not just a mere saying. In fact, I like to say ‘Practice makes permanent'. It is a way of life for musicians and content creators, especially for students in this field.

With focused and consistent practice, you can hone your craft and musical proficiency to your desired level, even to the point where the most challenging repertoire becomes second nature. This is where the fun begins.

Music critics and reviewers often say, “No one sings like Freddie Mercury”, “No one plays the guitar like Jimi Hendrix”, “Lady Gaga’s performances are second to none” or “Eminem is the only one in the world that can find words that rhyme with orange.”

All these artists dove deep into themselves and their music and found what they were extraordinary at. Once they discovered that, they did not just shine, but found themselves written into the cultural zeitgeist that we pay homage to, even today.

Let the World Know You or a Part of You

The landscape of media and marketing has become tremendously vast. The upside is also that it has become amazingly democratized. Social Media as a tool has become fundamental in connecting with listeners who love your sound.

Building your perception in the minds of your listeners could be both exciting as well as daunting, but nevertheless important for building a presence for the world to experience.

You don’t have to put yourself out there in a way that doesn’t align with the version of yourself you want to be visible publicly. Find the right balance between what your core beliefs are, what inspires you to make music, what your cultural upbringing is and never forget those that helped you in your journey.

Let data help you, not stop you. Paint enough of a picture of you, after all, we all keep our true selves for those whom we love.

Find a Mentor

Whether in music or in any career, it’s always good to identify a mentor who inspires you and whom you trust to guide you in your journey. Everyone’s path is full of doubt and anxiety, and I can promise you that no one pushes through alone. The bigger picture is of course the grand ambition, but one step at a time will ensure you get there.

Aside from having a healthy support system, inclusive of friends and family, it will tremendously bolster your efforts to have an industry professional who has taken your journey before, or who is in a position to help you get to the next step.

Network, network, network!

As important as your talent is, it is equally important to network with like-minded individuals, music industry professionals, peers and artists from different fields.

Good networking brings opportunities that otherwise may not have been possible! From opening doors to new collaborations, getting to face-time with labels, distributors, publishers or producers, to opportunities to play and perform for different artists, events and festivals - a conversation can make a lot happen!

Make sure when you network, never fail to follow up and always know where and when to draw the line.

Stay Inspired!

Easier said than done, I know. The world will always be strange for those who live in it.

“Strange times” have been muttered throughout generations. Life is tough and as such there are no two ways about it. Comparing yourself to others will make you feel jaded. Competition will shake your confidence. Sometimes, you will feel unheard. Yes, life is tough but it is beautiful. Through all the days that feel heavy, find one thing to be grateful for. Let gratitude come for those whom you love, for the experiences you get to have, for the dog that played with you on the street to the meal you get to share. Soak in the morning sun, breathe in the night air under a starry sky.

We all feel too much every day, but you as a musician have the power to channel every emotion into a song, a tune, a beat, a poem or a melody. Don’t ever forget that your ability to express through music is helping someone find the light in their dark times.

Always stay inspired, and know that you inspire us.

(Aditya Balani is the Co-Founder and Director of Global Music Institute. Views expressed here are personal)

