Building future leaders, the Modern School way: An interview with Principal Vijay Datta

At a time when educational paradigms are rapidly evolving, Modern School—one of India’s most prestigious institutions—continues to set the standard by seamlessly integrating legacy with innovation. Known for its deep-rooted values of discipline, academic rigour, and holistic development, the school embraces advanced pedagogy, global exposure, and student-centric learning. In this email interaction with Hindustan Times Digital, Dr Vijay Datta, Principal Modern School, Barakhamba Road, reflects on the school’s dynamic journey over the last decade, the evolving needs of 21st-century learners, and what it takes to lead a legacy institution into the future. Dr Vijay Datta, Principal Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

Modern School is one of the most prestigious institutions in India. How do you maintain its legacy while adapting to the changing education needs?

We preserve our legacy by staying rooted in our core values and culture, embracing humility, and upholding timeless basics while seamlessly adapting to the evolving needs of modern education.

While humility, discipline and academic excellence form the foundation of our institution, we continuously evolve by embracing advancements in pedagogy, technology and interdisciplinary learning. This seamless integration of tradition with innovation allows us to uphold the school’s legacy while ensuring students are well-equipped to thrive in an ever-changing world.

What is the core philosophy or vision that guides Modern School's educational approach?

Our motto encapsulates our guiding philosophy: Self-realisation cannot be achieved by the weak-willed. We believe that education is about acquiring knowledge and developing resilience, independence, and self-awareness. Our curriculum and extracurricular initiatives foster perseverance, critical thinking, and ethical values, empowering students to become confident, self-driven individuals who can make meaningful contributions to society.

How has Modern School evolved in the last 10 years since you became principal?

Over the past decade, Modern School has undergone significant growth, adapting to the changing needs of education while maintaining its foundational excellence. We have strengthened our academic curriculum through innovative teaching methodologies, expanded our extracurricular programs to encourage holistic development and integrated technology to enhance classroom learning and administrative processes. Our international collaborations and exchange programs have also provided students with global exposure, broadening their perspectives and preparing them for international opportunities.

Revival of activities like Equestrian, NCC, Introduction of Sportability and Round Square International Committees.

How does the school balance academics, extracurriculars, and character-building for students?

Striking a balance between academics, extracurricular activities, and character-building is central to our educational philosophy. Our meticulously structured schedule ensures students receive equal opportunities to excel in academics, engage in creative pursuits and develop strong ethical values. Our curriculum is designed to foster intellectual growth while allowing ample space for sports, arts and leadership training. We nurture well-rounded individuals with academic proficiency, artistic talents, and strong moral integrity by embedding value-based education within daily activities.

In this rapidly changing world where information is available at the click of the mouse and knowledge is growing at a rapid pace, do you think there is a need for change in students' assessment methods?

Absolutely. Traditional assessment methods, while valuable, are no longer sufficient to measure a student’s overall capabilities and potential. We have introduced a holistic, 360-degree assessment system that evaluates students through multiple lenses, including interdisciplinary projects, creative problem-solving tasks, presentations and experiential learning. This approach ensures that assessments go beyond rote memorisation and instead gauge critical thinking, collaboration, and real-world application of knowledge.

What steps has the school taken to integrate technology and innovation into the curriculum?

At Modern School, technology is not just an add-on but an integral part of our curriculum. We have embraced artificial intelligence, robotics and subject-specific integrations with AI to enhance learning. Smart classrooms, coding workshops and STEM-focused activities expose students to cutting-edge advancements, encouraging them to explore innovation-driven fields. By fostering digital literacy and computational thinking, we prepare our students to be future-ready in a tech-driven world.

How does Modern School prepare its students for global opportunities and challenges?

Our commitment to global education is reflected in our international partnerships. As members of Round Square International Conferences and foreign exchange programs, students interact with peers from diverse backgrounds, experiencing different cultural perspectives and gaining insights into worldwide challenges. These experiences broaden their understanding, enhance their adaptability, and equip them with the necessary skills to engage with the global economy and international academic institutions. Additionally, online events and Model United Nations (MUN) discussions provide platforms for students to delve into international matters, fostering critical thinking and global awareness.

Can you share any unique programs or initiatives the school offers that stand out?

Modern School offers several distinctive initiatives that enrich the student experience. Our school believes in inclusivity; hence, SPORTABILITY was conceptualised by Ms Ambika Pant, Secretary of the Board of Trustees, and wholeheartedly supported by the members of the Board of Trustees.

This inclusive sports academy provides students with special education needs the platform and infrastructure to nurture their sporting talents, creativity and overcome neurological and physical challenges. It is truly gratifying for me to transform this idea into a functional model, ensuring they have equal opportunities.

Round Square fosters leadership and cultural exchange. Additionally, our equestrian training program (Horse Riding) is a unique offering that enhances confidence, focus, and coordination. These programs ensure students excel academically and develop skills that contribute to holistic growth.

How does the school encourage creativity and critical thinking in students?

Creativity and critical thinking are central to our educational approach. Through our Creative Wing, we provide students with platforms to explore sculpture, paper technology, fashion technology, robotics, dance, theatre, and other creative arts under the SUPW program. By fostering an environment of innovation and artistic expression, we enable students to challenge conventional thinking and develop unique problem-solving approaches.

How does Modern School ensure the professional growth of its teachers and staff? What qualities do you prioritise when selecting educators for the school?

We prioritise continuous learning and professional development for our educators. Regular workshops and training sessions keep teachers updated with the latest teaching methodologies and technological advancements. Our educators are carefully selected based on their strong academic background and, most importantly, their passion for teaching and commitment to shaping young minds.

How does the school involve parents in their child's educational journey?

We believe that education is a collaborative process involving students, teachers, and parents. Regular feedback mechanisms (360-degree), parent-teacher interactions, and active representation through the PTA (Parent-Teacher Association) allow parents to stay engaged with their child’s progress and contribute meaningfully to the school community.

How does Modern School ensure inclusivity and diversity in its student body?

We firmly uphold the principles of equal opportunities. Our scholarship and mentorship programs support students who show excellence in specific fields, ensuring that financial constraints never become barriers to education. We celebrate diversity and nurture talents across varied disciplines by fostering an inclusive learning environment. With over 20 clubs, 16 Houses and 20 games and sports, every student is encouraged to shine in their chosen field, finding avenues to develop their passions and excel.

How does the school aim to adapt to India's rapidly changing education landscape and globally?

Education is evolving, and so are we. Our teaching-learning processes embrace change, integrating global best practices in curriculum design, assessment methods and skill development. By remaining open to innovation and fostering adaptability among our students and educators, we ensure that Modern School remains at the forefront of progressive education. Thorough research of all major educational boards worldwide, incorporating the best practices from each, has helped us develop our curriculum.

What inspired you to become an educator and leader in this field?

The desire to nurture young minds and shape responsible citizens is at the heart of my journey in education. What drives me is watching students grow into compassionate, capable individuals who contribute positively to society. Education is a powerful tool for change, and being in this field allows me to be part of that transformative process.

What is the most rewarding part of your Principal of Modern School role?

One of the most cherished parts of my day is joining the students for morning runs and practice sessions—an initiative I started. That early morning blood rush energises the body and sharpens the mind, setting the tone for a focused and productive day. I see Modern's spirit come alive in these shared moments of discipline and determination.

The most fulfilling aspect of my role is witnessing our students flourish. Like branches of a growing tree, they soar high, exploring new frontiers, yet their deep-rooted values always bring them back to Modern School. Knowing that we have played a role in shaping their journey is truly gratifying.