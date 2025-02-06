Building future ready schools : Infrastructure and beyond

Quality education is at the heart of a Nation's progress, and the Infrastructure of any Institution has a high degree of impact on the quality of education delivery. Quality education is multidimensional and encompasses not only its curriculum and teaching methodology but also its physical environment wherein learning takes place. School Infrastructure comprises the actual and organisational structures, facilities, and systems supporting the delivery of quality education. This includes classrooms, laboratories, libraries, sports facilities, sanitation, and safety measures. The demands of managing classrooms, meeting academic standards, addressing diverse learning needs, and dealing with administrative responsibilities can take a toll on a teacher's mental health.(Pexels )

With the enormous rapid change occurring globally, tomorrow's Schools must and should be "future-ready," or the compelling visions of continually changing global trends will go unheard. Schools being static institutions focused on rote learning are a thing of the past. Instead, they must become dynamic hubs where infrastructure, technology, and pedagogy come together to kindle creativity and resilience in young minds.

Out with Smart Classes, In Comes AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries worldwide, and its role in education is a game-changer. We’re moving beyond “smart classes,” where digital projectors and internet-enabled boards were once considered revolutionary. The focus now is on AI-powered tools that actively adapt to students’ learning needs. Imagine an AI-driven platform able to design a lesson to fit a neurodivergent child's unique learning style and needs. Then AI could analyse real-time feedback and help teachers catch the signs of struggle in time to pull them back on course. Another challenge every Teacher faces in a classroom is how to cater to various learning needs of students. This is also where AI is proving to be a game changer.

Rethinking the spaces we learn in

Future-ready schools take smart technology much further - actually creating inspiring spaces for new ideas and supporting explorations of the ideas. Traditional classroom space as described by rows of fixed-seat desks is fast becoming a thing of the past, replaced by flexible, collaborative environments that can promote free flow of communication and ideas. One of the major transformations that are going on is around sustainability. Solar panels and energy efficient buildings plus rainwater harvesting systems not only make a venue green sustainably but learn the teaching of why sustainability is so important. A country as susceptible to climate challenges as India might well require inspiring and requisite green schools.

Bridging the gap

India’s strength is in diversity, but it also gives hard lessons, especially in the education sector. Urban schools are experimenting on cutting-edge technologies while basic infrastructure in rural schools remains a low probability affair. AI and affordable EdTech solutions can bridge this gap. Loaded low-cost tablets around AI-powered learning applications bring quality education to the remotest of students. Offline functionality and language translation tools would ensure that these technologies are accessible, inclusive, and impactful.

A Blueprint for Tomorrow

The future-ready school is no dream anymore; it's a call to action. It is here that the students are encouraged to think critically, adapt quickly, and lead boldly. Life training, really! The vision is clear: schools that prepare students not for exams alone but for life. And the world looks set to have a challenger: India, poised on the brink of becoming a global leader in technology and innovation, it starts here within our schools. It is high time to take theories into action, aspiration into activity. The classrooms of tomorrow require attention today.

(Author Kunal Ganguly is Vice President of Business Development Ryan Edunation Services Pvt. Ltd. Views are personal)