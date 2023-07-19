An interesting area is gemmology, which requires passion and the will to excel professionally. Gemmology is truly an interesting career choice that gives you an opportunity to learn and interact with several of earth’s precious treasures, including coloured gemstones. These beautiful gemstones are not just defined by their beauty and appearances, but also numerous factors that help decide their quality and value. Choosing a career as a coloured stone professional

If this sounds promising, then here are the top three reasons why you should look forward to a dynamic career as a coloured stone professional:

Live your passion for coloured stones

To build a career in gemmology, you need to have an eye for detail and a love for coloured gemstones. If that’s you, then you have a solid reason to push harder and make a mark for yourself in this industry. The world of coloured stones is mesmerising, but there is also a need for an analytical bent of mind. You could be required to study a particular gemstone for hours just to identify the species. If you have the ability to ask questions and seek explanations, then there is sure to be a career for you as a coloured stone professional.

Career opportunities

Gemmology offers a variety of career opportunities including jewellery manufacturer, coloured stone manufacturer, research professional, field gemmologist, and many more. For example, a field gemmologist’s job entails travelling to various gem mines and cataloguing different types of gemstones, which is instrumental in determining a gemstone’s geographic origin.

You need to be well informed with constant education and research on the newest trends, developments, pricing and many other aspects. Read research papers from renowned scientists, subscribe to blogs, and join expert groups on social and professional media platforms. In addition, if you like to impart knowledge, a teaching career in a gemmological institute could do wonders for you. If you are someone considering a career as a coloured stone professional, then surely the options are many and rewarding.

Gaining knowhow

To build a career as a coloured stone professional, you might need to gain the right kind of education. Education that combines sound foundation in theory and tops it with hands-on experience. Several institutes offer diploma programmes as well as short-term courses on coloured stones. These educational programmes are derived from decades of research in laboratories as well as field research at various gemstone mines. Plus, the programmes not just focus on theoretical information on the gemstones, but also practical know-how on how to evaluate their quality factors.

Ask your education counsellor for an institute that provides hundreds of test gemstones to students for identifying species, treatments, laboratory-grown variants and simulants. Earning a gemmological education at a reputed institute can help you understand the market and its supply-demand dynamics to ensure your career takes off just the way you envisioned.

Making a career choice is difficult, especially when you have a plethora of options. Discovering your passion determines your potential in deciding what is best for you. Once you make your passion a priority, with the right counselling and an educational programme, you can earn what you desire. So, if the shine of gemstones entices you, then a flourishing career as a coloured stone professional will not disappoint you.

The author is senior director, education and market development, GIA India

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON