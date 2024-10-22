Don’t let physical disability come in the way of your success, know these central scholarships and apply here

Among all other things that bind us humans together is the desire to be successful. Be it through a thriving career or a promising entrepreneurial endeavour, we all aspire to do sufficiently well in life. However, the path to success may not always be filled with roses – for some financial constraints come as a major hurdle, whereas there are others who face obstacles in carrying out daily activities owing to their physical limitations. Check out the central scholarships dedicated to students with disabilities to help them in their road to success. (Photo credits: Unsplash)

Yet, in both cases, the hunger to make it big remains intact.

Understanding this fact, the Government of India offers people with benchmark difficulties, or PwBD, special privileges, and schemes in their educational journey to help them become successful individuals.

Notably, the NSP (National Scholarship Portal) started accepting applications for education scholarships for the academic year 2024-2025 from October 21. These scholarships are offered by various central and state governments, on its official website scholarships.gov.in.

Also read: Application for 23 central government-sponsored scholarships ends on Oct 31, apply at NSP portal

Applications for a total of 23 central government-sponsored scholarships have been opened by the NSP.

Among the 23 are a few scholarships that are dedicated to students with physical difficulties. The scholarships are offered by the Department of Empowerment of Students with Disabilities. These include:

Scholarship for Top-class education (For Graduate and Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma in notified institutes of excellence in education).

Pre-matric Scholarship (For Classes IX and X)

Post-matric Scholarship (For Class XI to Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma)

Also read: Ishan Uday: Are you a college student from NE? Check eligibility for ₹8,000 per month UGC scholarship, apply by Oct 31

General eligibility conditions:

Students who meet the following criteria will be deemed eligible for this scholarship:

The student should be an Indian national.

Student should have 40% or more disability as defined in ‘Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016

Applicants should have a valid certificate of disability issued by the competent authority, and Aadhaar-based biometric authentication.

Should have UDID/UDID enrolment.

Not more than two children with disabilities of the same parents will be entitled to receive the benefits of the scheme. In case the second child is a twin, the scholarship under the schemes will be admissible to the twin.

Scholarships for studying in any class will be available for only one year. If a student has to repeat a class, she/he will not get a scholarship for that class for a second (or a subsequent) year, as stated by the NSP.

Scholarship holder under this scheme cannot avail of any other scholarship/stipend. In other words, no scholarship will be paid to the students under this scheme from the date he/she accepts any other scholarship/stipend.

About the scholarships:

1. Scholarship For Top Class Education For Students With Disabilities

Last date to apply: October 31, 2024

Application correction window: November 15, 2024

About the scheme:

This scholarship is offered only for pursuing Graduate and Postgraduate Degree/Diploma courses in Institutes of Excellence in Education as notified by the Department. It provides up to ₹1.90 lakh per annum (subject to the actual amount) as admission and tuition fees to be paid by the student, apart from other allowances.

Also read: NSP Scholarships 2024: Application open, check eligibility for these education ministry schemes

2. Pre-Matric Scholarship:

Last date to apply: October 31, 2024

Application correction window: November 15, 2024

About the scheme:



The scheme is available to PwBD candidates who are regular, full-time students studying in classes IX or X in a government school or a school recognised by the government. or by a central/state board of secondary education.

Under this scholarship, Rs. 4,000 per annum is provided to visually impaired students or those with intellectual disabilities.

Additionally, ₹2000 per annum is provided to students with all other types of disabilities.

3. Post-Matric Scholarship

Last date to apply: October 31, 2024

Application correction window: November 15, 2024

About the scheme:

This scheme is provided for study of all recognised post matriculation or post-secondary courses (up to master’s degree level) vis-à-vis the following conditions:

Candidates who after passing one stage of education are studying in the same stage of education in different subject (e.g. B.Com. after B.A. in another subject) will not be eligible.

Students pursuing L.L.B/B.Ed/B.El.Ed. after passing B.A./B.Sc./B.E. etc. are eligible for Post Matric Scholarship under this scheme.

Students who are pursuing two different courses of study simultaneously can avail the scholarship for any one course provided pursuance of such course is permissible under the rules/regulations of the educational authority concerned.

Students who after failing or passing the undergraduate examinations in Arts/Science/Commerce join any recognised professional or technical certificate/diploma/degree courses will be awarded the scholarship, if otherwise eligible.

Students who pursue their studies through correspondence courses are also eligible.

Employed students whose income combined with the income of their parents/guardian does not exceed the maximum prescribed income ceiling are eligible for post-Matric scholarship to the extent of reimbursement of all compulsorily payable non-refundable fees, the NSP states.

The scholarship provides for up to Rs. 1.40 lakh per annum (subject to the actual amount) as tuition and admission fees, apart from other allowances.

For more information on the scholarships, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.