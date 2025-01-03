IIT Delhi launches Executive Programme in virtual and augmented reality

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi launched an Executive Programme in Virtual and Augmented Reality through its Continuing Education Programme (CEP) with an aim to redefine immersive technology education. The curriculum encompasses 10 specialised modules, covering AR-VR development, design principles, immersive experience creation, game development and prototyping.

This programme equips professionals with industry-leading expertise and practical skills to drive innovation in the fast-expanding AR and VR landscape, informed IIT Delhi.

“AR and VR technologies are transforming industries by delivering unparalleled immersive experiences. They are driving innovation across sectors such as education, healthcare and entertainment, particularly with the rise of wearable technology. The Executive Programme in Virtual and Augmented Reality empowers learners to stay ahead of technological trends, harnessing emerging opportunities for growth and leadership in this dynamic field," said Professor Charu Monga, Professor at Department of Design, IIT Delhi.

Also Read: Protestors demand BPSC prelims re-exam, stage rail blockade in Patna | In Pics

About the programme:

The curriculum encompasses 10 specialised modules, covering AR-VR development, design principles, immersive experience creation, game development and prototyping.

Learners will gain hands-on proficiency with industry-standard tools such as Unity, Unreal Engine, Adobe Photoshop, and After Effects. A capstone project will allow learners to demonstrate their expertise through real-world AR and VR development projects.

Also Read: New courses launched by IIT Delhi in 2024: List of UG, PG, Ph.D programs here

The programme will be delivered through LIVE interactive sessions in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, featuring industry-relevant case studies, simulations, projects and assignments.

Learners will also benefit from an exclusive one-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, gaining direct exposure to the institution’s renowned academic and research excellence. Graduates of this programme will be well-positioned for high-demand roles, including AR/VR Designers, Game Designers and Instructional Designers, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: Australia mandates Confirmation of Enrollment for student visa applications