ISB, IIM Ahmedabad find place in global list of Top 20 MBA Programs launched by LinkedIn, know ranking methodology

The Indian School of Business (ISB) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad have been featured in the list of top 20 MBA programs launched by professional networking platform LinkedIn. Indian School of Business (ISB), Bangalore, and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad have featured in the list of top 20 MBA programs offered by B-schools, released by LinkedIn News India. (Photo Credit: REUTERS)

As per the list issued by LinkedIn News India, ISB has been ranked at the 6th spot globally, while IIM Ahmedabad secured the 19th position.

The rankings come as part of an initiative by LinkedIn to help professionals identify the top MBA programs offered by business schools to develop their skills and expand their career opportunities.

Check the top 20 business schools and their ranks below:

RANK BUSINESS SCHOOL 1. Stanford University 2. INSEAD 3. Harvard University 4. University of Pennsylvania 5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology 6. Indian School of Business 7. Northwestern University 8. Dartmouth College 9. Columbia University 10. University of Chicago 11. University of London 12, University of Virginia 13. Duke University 14. WHU 15. University of Oxford 16. Yale University 17. Cornell University 18. University of California, Berkeley 19. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad 20. University of Navarra

What is the ranking methodology?

As per LinkedIn, the rankings are determined by a “carefully weighted methodology analysing the career outcomes of millions of MBA alumni, globally.”

A press release issued by LinkedIn in this regard stated that the top MBA programs methodology is based exclusively on LinkedIn data and five key pillars. These are as follows:

Job placement: Tracking hiring rates and labour market demand, measuring the percentage of recent graduate cohorts from 2019-2023 who landed a full-time job within the same year of graduation, in addition to recruiter outreach across recent cohorts at each program.

Tracking hiring rates and labour market demand, measuring the percentage of recent graduate cohorts from 2019-2023 who landed a full-time job within the same year of graduation, in addition to recruiter outreach across recent cohorts at each program. Measuring promotion rates: Ability to measure promotion rates among recent graduate cohorts, in addition to how quickly alumni have reached director or VP-level leadership roles.

Ability to measure promotion rates among recent graduate cohorts, in addition to how quickly alumni have reached director or VP-level leadership roles. Network Strength: Analysing the network depth or how connected alumni of the same program are to each other, network quality of recent graduate cohorts that is measured by connections to director-level professionals or higher, and network growth rate of recent cohorts since starting the program.

Analysing the network depth or how connected alumni of the same program are to each other, network quality of recent graduate cohorts that is measured by connections to director-level professionals or higher, and network growth rate of recent cohorts since starting the program. Leadership Potential: Measuring the percentage of alumni with post-MBA C-Suite or entrepreneurship experiences.

Measuring the percentage of alumni with post-MBA C-Suite or entrepreneurship experiences. Gender Diversity: Measuring gender parity within recent graduate cohorts.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be ranked by LinkedIn, MBA programs offered by B-schools must be full-time programs and accredited by AACSB or Equis.

Programs must have at least 1,500 total alumni, with at least 400 of them graduating within the recent cohort (2019-2023).

Nirajita Banerjee, Senior Managing Editor and Career Expert at LinkedIn News India highlighted that an MBA can be a powerful tool for professionals looking to accelerate their careers, be it for leadership roles, exploring new industries, or even starting their own business.

“Beyond earning a degree, it’s a chance to hone key in-demand soft skills like strategic thinking, leadership, and problem-solving – all while building connections that can open doors to new opportunities long after graduation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nirajita also shared tips on how professionals pursuing an MBA can boost their career prospects: