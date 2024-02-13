Kalakriti Arts Festival: 2-day event held in New Delhi to showcase the artistic talent of school students

The Kalakriti Arts Festival, a 2-day visual delight by the NalandaWay Foundation was held in New Delhi on February 12 and 13. As per a press release, the festival has been completely conceptualised with students from 10 government schools in Ambedkar Nagar, Tigri and Khanpur areas. The 2-day Kalakriti Arts Festival held under the banner of NalandaWay Foundation was completely conceptualised with students from 10 government schools in Ambedkar Nagar, Tigri and Khanpur areas.

According to a press release, the Kalakriti Arts Festival intends to use the power of arts in coping anxiety, stress, and building resilience among children and youth.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The festival includes art installations, artful corners, exhibitions, interactive spaces, theatre, music, and dance performances by students. The release pointed out that it is a first-of-its-kind community arts festival that is dedicated to making the community experience the power of art first-hand.

Also read: UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024: Registration begins tomorrow, here’s how to apply

Notably, ‘Kalakriti’ is also the name of the ‘NalandaWay Arts and Learning Centre’. Through the festival as well as the centre, the NalandaWay Foundation seeks to provide workshops, training and resources to children, adolescents, mothers, and others in the community.

Sriram Ayer, Founder and CEO of NalandaWay Foundation stated that Kalakriti has been envisioned as a gathering place for children and adolescents to learn art to express their fear, joy and dreams, and at the same time, build hope and resilience.

Also read: JEE Main 2024 Results: Northeast shines bright! From Assam to Manipur, candidates excel in Session 1 exam

Dr. Rita Sharma, Director of SCERT, who visited the festival, termed the children of Ambedkar Nagar area as talented. She also lauded the efforts of NalandaWay Foundation for taking the initiative and training the children on arts.