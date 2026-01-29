Learning, Unlearning, Relearning: The Skills Playbook for 2026
We are entering a new era where the skills that matter are those that enable adaptability: analytical thinking, systems reasoning, human-AI partnership.
After more than 30 years helping organizations develop talent, I’ve learned that the most disruptive force shaping the workforce isn’t technology—it’s the widening gap between the skills organizations assume their people have and the skills they now actually need.
The last decade saw enormous investment in learning platforms, content marketplaces, and digital courses designed to close skill gaps. But in 2026, the real challenge isn’t access to learning. It’s knowing which capabilities matter most—and building them fast enough to keep pace with shifting work, market, and technology demands.
Two forces are converging to reshape talent strategy.
First, work is changing faster than organizations can redesign roles. AI, automation, and business-model disruption are accelerating the shift from static job descriptions to fluid capabilities. Employees don’t need more content—they need targeted capabilities that directly improve performance and mobility.
Second, most talent systems were not designed for this shift. They were built around compliance, tenure-based progression, and annual budgeting cycles. The result is a widening skills gap—not because learning leaders aren’t committed, but because the operating models supporting them are outdated.
The question for leaders is no longer whether skills transformation is necessary, but whether we are approaching it correctly.
From Learning Delivery to Capability Strategy
To prepare employees for 2026 and beyond, leaders must shift their mindset:
From course completion to measurable capability gain
From job-based roles to fluid skill portfolios
From episodic learning to continuous performance systems
From talent consumption to talent mobility and reuse
From job training to building adaptive, AI-augmented workforces
Building the skills of the future requires more than content—it requires infrastructure. Skills taxonomies, interoperable systems, assessment data, integrated talent marketplaces, and governance models that link skills to performance, mobility, and workforce planning.
Without that foundation, skills transformation becomes an aspiration rather than an operating reality.
Where Leaders Should Focus in 2026
To close the readiness gap, organizations must:
Identify mission-critical skills tied to strategic priorities
Develop AI-enabled performance systems that surface capabilities in real time
Build learning ecosystems connected to talent mobility and succession planning
Treat skills as enterprise assets—not HR constructs
Equip L&D teams with new skills in data fluency, consulting, and systems thinking
This shift will challenge long-held beliefs about learning, jobs, and career progression. But it will also unlock a powerful competitive advantage: a workforce capable of learning continuously, adapting rapidly, and performing with measurable impact.
2026 will reward organizations that treat skills transformation not as a learning project, but as a business imperative. Learning leaders who rise to this moment will redefine the future of work—and the capabilities that power it.
(This article is written by Larry Durham, President, NIIT - St. Charles Consulting Group)
