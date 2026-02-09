Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship offers internship in Banking, Finance & Insurance sectors

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is offering an internship opportunity in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector. These internships will be held online.

Class 12 pass candidates can apply for these free internship opportunities, which will run for a month. Check the list of internship programs to be conducted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

1. Income Tax Specialist Internship Program: This internship program can be taken by graduates, Class 10, 12, and post-graduate students. Through this program, candidates will gain real-world tax filing experience, hands-on exposure to tax compliance and audit procedures, expertise in income tax regulations, and in-depth knowledge of federal, state, and local income tax laws, including the latest tax code changes and regulations. The duration of this program is 1 month.

2. GST Proficient Internship Program: The duration of the program is 1 month, and candidates who have passed Class 10, 12, graduation and post-graduation can apply. This program will help learners to understand GST laws and regulations, gain experience with GST returns, filing, and related documentation. It will also increase the chance of career growth in taxation and accounting.

3. Financial Reporting Internship: This free internship program is for students who have passed Class 10, 12, graduation and post-graduation. Through this program, candidates will learn about financial statement preparation, gain experience in preparing balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements, and learn about GAAP, IFRS, and other accounting standards that guide financial reporting, among others.

4. Advanced Stock Market Analysis, Trading Internship: This program will help candidates to master technical analysis tools, gain hands-on experience using technical analysis to evaluate market trends and stock performance, and develop knowledge in sophisticated trading strategies and risk management techniques.

5. Advanced Financial Modelling, Valuation Internship: The duration of this program is 1 month, and candidates who have passed Class 10, 12, graduation, and post-graduation can apply. This program will help learners to master advanced financial modelling and data analysis in Excel, know real-world case studies, understand capital markets, M&A, and the investment decision framework.