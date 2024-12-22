National Mathematics Day 2024: Building a strong foundation for India's students by reimagining math education

Love it or hate it, but we can never ignore Mathematics, the ‘queen of sciences’. Maths is all around us - an integral part of our everyday lives. Think of budgeting, cooking, shopping, or time management: all of these activities rely on foundational Maths like addition and subtraction. Or consider GPS systems, which operate using the principles of calculus! A strong foundation in Maths builds essential numeracy, analytical skills, and problem-solving abilities—all crucial for life and work. (HT file)

However, many students find Maths difficult because of ineffective teaching methods that rely on memorisation rather than deep conceptual understanding.

Firstly, we must break the myth that Maths is only for ‘naturally gifted’ students. Mistakes should not be feared and should be seen as a normal part of the learning process. Moreover, the right teaching methods can help students better visualise concepts and see how Maths connects to real life.

So what are some of the most effective ways to teach Maths?

The CPA (Concrete-Pictorial-Abstract) approach: CPA is a great way to teach and learn Maths. Students progress through three learning stages: learning by doing with objects; using pictures and diagrams; and finally, by using symbols, numbers, and formulas. CPA helps deconstruct the abstract symbology of Maths by revealing the underlying quantities and operations.

Visualizing Maths concepts: Traditional 2D Maths textbooks limit students' ability to grasp complex concepts that are inherently 3D in nature. The TECHBOOK, India’s first AI-enabled ‘intelligent book’, uses ARI, an augmented reality instructor, to help students visualize Maths concepts by superimposing 3D models and interactive visuals. For instance, students can manipulate angles, explore geometric shapes in 3D, or better grasp fractions and ratios.

The immersive learning experience enhances comprehension and engagement, transforming how students perceive Maths.

Adaptive Practice in Maths: Practice is key to mastering Maths and students should begin at their level and work their way to tougher problems, ideally with a tutor by their side. TECHBOOK’s PIE (Personal Interactive Exercise) ensures students get plenty of practice, and receive hints when stuck.

With PIE, students can master Maths at their own pace, making learning fun and continuous. Plus, gamified elements such as points, rewards and challenges help students remain motivated towards learning. After all, any student is much more likely to be eager about learning Maths if it feels like a game in an interactive book, versus a chore!

To make Math fun and easy to learn for more students, teachers must use proven pedagogies such as CPA and leverage technology, so that we can break the myth of ‘some students are good in Math’.

This is not only vital for individual growth, but also critical for India’s progress in STEM, AI, and other emerging industries.



(Sumeet Mehta is the Co-founder and CEO of LEAD Group. The views expressed are personal.)