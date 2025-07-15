In today’s tech-driven world, it’s natural for parents to be thrilled (and perhaps even relieved) when their children quickly pick up coding languages and master AI tools. In many ways, the breakneck speed of innovation across all spheres of life makes it feel like the future is already here, unfolding right in our homes and classrooms. But while we celebrate these amazing technical skills, there’s an important question we often overlook: Are our kids also learning how to express themselves clearly, listen with empathy, and connect with others? As much as we must celebrate our kids being tech-savvy, we must remember that for them to be well-rounded, they must also be confident and compassionate communicators. I believe that in an AI-driven future, these “soft skills” are just as essential as coding. And that strong public speaking skills are indispensable within the evolving global education landscape, and can help our kids truly thrive. Public Speaking & Effective Communication… A Skill AI Alone Can’t Teach!(REUTERS)

The Tech Divide: Beyond Coding and AI, the Soft Skills Crisis

Urban classrooms present a strange dichotomy. Kids are learning how to code and to tie their shoelaces simultaneously — and that’s a great thing, given that Gen Alpha is the first wholly digital native generation in the history of the world. They were born into the language of AI, robotics, and algorithms. Yet, beneath this veneer of technological fluency lies a growing concern: are we raising a generation that can code but not converse? Perhaps.

A 2024 BrightCHAMPS survey of 500 parents found that 38% of European parents feel effective communication will be the most important skill for their kids to learn in the next decade. We all know plenty of students who excel in exams but falter when asked to present or debate, missing out on leadership and collaboration opportunities that are crucial in today’s interconnected world.

While kids are mastering hard skills like programming, soft skills — especially public speaking and communication — are falling by the wayside. Effective communication is not just about knowing grammar, vocabulary, or pronunciation. It’s about organising thoughts, reading the room, and delivering a message with clarity and confidence, all of which requires training and exercising the public speaking muscle. Without these abilities, even the most brilliant coder may find themselves unable to lead teams, pitch ideas, or inspire change.

The AI Paradox: What Remains Uniquely Human

As AI becomes ubiquitous, automating everything from homework help to resume writing, we must ask: what remains uniquely human in a world dominated by machines? The answer lies in the nuances of communication — persuasion, negotiation, sarcasm, humour, the emotional wherewithal to understand cultural context, empathy, and the ability to read the room enough to know when language should be used to lead or follow. These are skills that no algorithm alone can fully replicate.

AI-powered tools can certainly assist. They provide instant feedback on pronunciation, suggest better or more accurate phrasing, and even simulate conversations. But, as any teacher or parent will attest, the heart of communication is human connection. Machines can’t interpret the subtle cues of body language, the warmth of a smile, or the tremor in a nervous speaker’s voice. Nor can they teach kids to navigate the emotional complexities of a heated debate, or the delicate art of apologising sincerely.

A 2024 joint study by experts from multiple Indian institutes found that while virtual assistants and chatbots can certainly enhance practice with personalised learning experiences and real-time feedback, they can also create unique obstacles such as potentially reducing human interactions and a propensity for over-reliance on tech to communicate. The study also emphasised the importance of a combined balanced approach — integrating the strengths of human and tech teaching. In India, where communication is deeply shaped by context, culture, and language, this becomes even more critical.

The New Essential Skills: Public Speaking as a Foundation

The world is changing, and so must our approach to education. Soft skills are no longer optional; they are foundational competencies for the AI-driven future. Kids who develop strong communication skills early on show greater self-confidence, emotional intelligence, and adaptability. These are the very attributes that enable them to thrive in collaborative, multicultural, and rapidly evolving environments.

To my mind, this is what the new paradigm, where all kids, everywhere, are adept at communicating, should look like:

Being an active and attentive listener first: In my opinion good communication starts with the art of listening well. Teaching kids to listen attentively, ask clarifying questions, and respect differing viewpoints even while challenging them.

Thinking quickly and critically: Active listening sharpens kids’s analytical abilities by helping them ask open-ended questions, engage in debate, and resolve disagreements through dialogue.

Having the confidence to speak up: Kids who get the requisite training and opportunities to speak in front of groups at a young age develop the confidence to share stories, express opinions, and even disagree with what others are saying without fear of judgment or ridicule.

Practising persuasiveness: Communication is not just about expressing ideas, it is also the art of convincing others. To speak effectively in public, kids must learn how to organise their arguments logically, use rhetoric, and influence their audience with their charisma.

Being adaptable: And, finally, the last step of good communication is the ability to agree with and adapt to persuasive arguments from others with grace and dignity.

Why AI Alone Isn’t Enough

It is undeniable that AI has opened the floodgates to communications learning. There are numerous apps to help students learn new languages or improve the ones they already know to varying degrees. And yet, the human touch remains irreplaceable. AI can help kids practice, but it cannot model empathy, interpret cultural contexts, or inspire trust. In India’s multilingual, multicultural society, effective communication goes far beyond textbook English. It’s about understanding when to speak, how to listen, and how to connect across differences.

Moreover, kids learn best from real interactions—with teachers, peers, and family members. They need role models who demonstrate respectful dialogue, active listening, and constructive feedback. They need everyday opportunities for speaking up and have their efforts, not just ‘wins’ celebrated. They need us to thoughtfully incorporate tech tools within their learning journeys — AI that supplements with feedback and practise, but does not seek to replace real human conversation. And they need safe learning spaces to make mistakes, receive encouragement, and build confidence through practice.

As I see it, we currently stand at a crossroads. We can continue to produce technically brilliant students who struggle to express themselves, or we can embrace a more holistic vision — one that values communication as much as coding. In a world where AI handles the routine, it is our kids’s uniquely human voices that will make them stand out.

Let’s ensure that as we teach our kids to master machines, we also teach them to master the art of human connection. Because in the end, it’s not just what you know, but how you share it, that changes the world.