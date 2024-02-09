 Top 10 private MBA colleges in India as per IIRF Rankings 2024 - Hindustan Times
Top 10 private MBA colleges in India as per IIRF Rankings 2024

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 09, 2024 01:00 PM IST

To propel their careers in the right direction, aspirants need to look out for the best colleges from countless B-schools in the country.

MBA is considered one of the most sought-after professional programs in the country. Candidates who aspire to start their careers as managers in top MNCs or even become entrepreneurs look forward to kick-starting their management studies at the best B-schools in the country.

Candidates who aspire to start their careers as managers in top MNCs or even become entrepreneurs look forward to kick-starting their management studies at the best B-schools in the country.(Kalpak Pathak/HT file)

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Sharpen your word power to crack competitive exams

Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has ranked the B-schools in the country based on 7 parameters that are:

(1) Placement Performance

(2) Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy

(3) Research

(4) Industry Income and Integration

(5) Placement Strategy & Support

(6) Future Orientation

(7) External Perception and International Outlook

Based on the 7 parameters used to access the colleges, here are the top 10 private MBA colleges in the country.

RankBusiness SchoolState
1XLRI-Xavier Labour Relations Institute, JamshedpurJharkhand
2MDI-Management Development Institute, GurgaonHaryana
3SPJIMR-S P Jain Institute of Management & Research, MumbaiMaharashtra
4SIBM-Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, PuneMaharashtra
5SCMHRD-Symbiosis Centre For Management & Human Resource Development, PuneMaharashtra
6XIMB-Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University, BhubaneswarOdisha
7NMIMS School of Business Management, MumbaiMaharashtra
8IMI-International Management Institute, New DelhiDelhi
9MICA, AhmedabadGujarat
10IMT-Institute of Management Technology, GhaziabadUttar Pradesh

Also Read: IIRF Rankings 2024: List of top MBA institutions out; IIM Ahmedabad bags first spot in latest ranking, check details

Follow Us On