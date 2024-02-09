Top 10 private MBA colleges in India as per IIRF Rankings 2024
To propel their careers in the right direction, aspirants need to look out for the best colleges from countless B-schools in the country.
MBA is considered one of the most sought-after professional programs in the country. Candidates who aspire to start their careers as managers in top MNCs or even become entrepreneurs look forward to kick-starting their management studies at the best B-schools in the country.
Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has ranked the B-schools in the country based on 7 parameters that are:
(1) Placement Performance
(2) Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy
(3) Research
(4) Industry Income and Integration
(5) Placement Strategy & Support
(6) Future Orientation
(7) External Perception and International Outlook
Based on the 7 parameters used to access the colleges, here are the top 10 private MBA colleges in the country.
|Rank
|Business School
|State
|1
|XLRI-Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur
|Jharkhand
|2
|MDI-Management Development Institute, Gurgaon
|Haryana
|3
|SPJIMR-S P Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|4
|SIBM-Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune
|Maharashtra
|5
|SCMHRD-Symbiosis Centre For Management & Human Resource Development, Pune
|Maharashtra
|6
|XIMB-Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University, Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|7
|NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|8
|IMI-International Management Institute, New Delhi
|Delhi
|9
|MICA, Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|10
|IMT-Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
