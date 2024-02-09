Top 10 private MBA colleges in India as per IIRF Rankings 2024

MBA is considered one of the most sought-after professional programs in the country. Candidates who aspire to start their careers as managers in top MNCs or even become entrepreneurs look forward to kick-starting their management studies at the best B-schools in the country. Candidates who aspire to start their careers as managers in top MNCs or even become entrepreneurs look forward to kick-starting their management studies at the best B-schools in the country.(Kalpak Pathak/HT file)

To propel their careers in the right direction, aspirants need to look out for the best colleges from countless B-schools in the country.

Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has ranked the B-schools in the country based on 7 parameters that are:

(1) Placement Performance

(2) Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy

(3) Research

(4) Industry Income and Integration

(5) Placement Strategy & Support

(6) Future Orientation

(7) External Perception and International Outlook

Based on the 7 parameters used to access the colleges, here are the top 10 private MBA colleges in the country.

Rank Business School State 1 XLRI-Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur Jharkhand 2 MDI-Management Development Institute, Gurgaon Haryana 3 SPJIMR-S P Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai Maharashtra 4 SIBM-Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune Maharashtra 5 SCMHRD-Symbiosis Centre For Management & Human Resource Development, Pune Maharashtra 6 XIMB-Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University, Bhubaneswar Odisha 7 NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai Maharashtra 8 IMI-International Management Institute, New Delhi Delhi 9 MICA, Ahmedabad Gujarat 10 IMT-Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh

