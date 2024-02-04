IIRF Rankings 2024: List of top MBA institutions out; IIM Ahmedabad bags first spot in latest ranking, check details her

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the rankings of business schools in 2024. The institutions are evaluated on seven parameters and ranked by Maction Consulting under the Federation for World Academics (FWA). More than 300 management institutions are evaluated, out of which, 50 government and 160 private management institutions are ranked. IIRF Rankings 2024: IIM Ahmedabad bags first spot.

Moreover, the IIRF rankings 2024 include six categories consisting of the Overall Ranking of Government and Private Institutions, the Top 50 Business Schools Under University Program, the Top 50 Business Schools for Research, the Top 50 Schools of Eminence for Employability, and the Top 20 Emerging Business Schools.

The seven parameters of evaluation include Placement Performance, Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy, Research, Industry Income and Integration, Placement Strategy & Support, Future Orientation, and External Perception and International Outlook (EPIO). Those seeking to pursue an MBA degree can hugely benefit from the ranking.

Let’s look at the overall ranking of the top 10 government B-Schools this year.

1.Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

National Rank B-School Placement Performance Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy Research Industry Income and Integration Placement Strategy & Support Future Orientation EPIO Overall Index score 1 IIM Ahmedabad 139.28 137.28 124.28 133.99 134.42 130.14 135.28 937.24

2. FMS-Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, New Delhi

National Rank B-School Placement Performance Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy Research Industry Income and Integration Placement Strategy & Support Future Orientation EPIO Overall Index score 2 Faculty of Management Studies 138.42 136.71 126.85 133.42 132.85 124.71 130.28 933.39

3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Kolkata

National Rank B-School Placement Performance Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy Research Industry Income and Integration Placement Strategy & Support Future Orientation EPIO Overall Index score 3 IIM Calcutta 138.71 136.42 122.85 132.56 133.28 130.28 136.85 931.2

4. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Bengaluru

National Rank B-School Placement Performance Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy Research Industry Income and Integration Placement Strategy & Support Future Orientation EPIO Overall Index score 4 IIM Bangalore 138.42 134.14 121.14 133.14 131.42 134.56 135.14 925.89

5. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

National Rank B-School Placement Performance Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy Research Industry Income and Integration Placement Strategy & Support Future Orientation EPIO Overall Index score 5 IIM Kozhikode 137.85 130.56 123.42 133.42 132.99 130.71 134.28 921.88

6. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

National Rank B-School Placement Performance Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy Research Industry Income and Integration Placement Strategy & Support Future Orientation EPIO Overall Index score 6 IIM Lucknow 135.85 128.57 122.85 135.42 132.42 129.99 129.28 915.04

7. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi

National Rank B-School Placement Performance Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy Research Industry Income and Integration Placement Strategy & Support Future Orientation EPIO Overall Index score 7 IIFT, New Delhi 135.42 128.99 124.28 130.85 128.71 129.28 130.28 909.7

8. Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai

National Rank B-School Placement Performance Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy Research Industry Income and Integration Placement Strategy & Support Future Orientation EPIO Overall Index score 8 IIM Mumbai 132.28 124.99 123.71 134.14 136.56 126.99 128.85 903.86

9. Indian Institute of Management, Indore

National Rank B-School Placement Performance Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy Research Industry Income and Integration Placement Strategy & Support Future Orientation EPIO Overall Index score 9 IIM Indore 130.56 126.14 120.57 135.42 137.14 129.56 125.71 900.35

10. Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay