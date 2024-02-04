IIRF Rankings 2024: List of top MBA institutions out; IIM Ahmedabad bags first spot in latest ranking, check details her
The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has declared the list of top MBA institutions for 2024. Check out the top 10 B-Schools in this article.
The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the rankings of business schools in 2024. The institutions are evaluated on seven parameters and ranked by Maction Consulting under the Federation for World Academics (FWA). More than 300 management institutions are evaluated, out of which, 50 government and 160 private management institutions are ranked.
Moreover, the IIRF rankings 2024 include six categories consisting of the Overall Ranking of Government and Private Institutions, the Top 50 Business Schools Under University Program, the Top 50 Business Schools for Research, the Top 50 Schools of Eminence for Employability, and the Top 20 Emerging Business Schools.
The seven parameters of evaluation include Placement Performance, Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy, Research, Industry Income and Integration, Placement Strategy & Support, Future Orientation, and External Perception and International Outlook (EPIO). Those seeking to pursue an MBA degree can hugely benefit from the ranking.
Let’s look at the overall ranking of the top 10 government B-Schools this year.
1.Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
|National Rank
|B-School
|Placement Performance
|Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy
|Research
|Industry Income and Integration
|Placement Strategy & Support
|Future Orientation
|EPIO
|Overall Index score
|1
|IIM Ahmedabad
|139.28
|137.28
|124.28
|133.99
|134.42
|130.14
|135.28
|937.24
2. FMS-Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, New Delhi
|National Rank
|B-School
|Placement Performance
|Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy
|Research
|Industry Income and Integration
|Placement Strategy & Support
|Future Orientation
|EPIO
|Overall Index score
|2
|Faculty of Management Studies
|138.42
|136.71
|126.85
|133.42
|132.85
|124.71
|130.28
|933.39
3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Kolkata
|National Rank
|B-School
|Placement Performance
|Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy
|Research
|Industry Income and Integration
|Placement Strategy & Support
|Future Orientation
|EPIO
|Overall Index score
|3
|IIM Calcutta
|138.71
|136.42
|122.85
|132.56
|133.28
|130.28
|136.85
|931.2
4. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Bengaluru
|National Rank
|B-School
|Placement Performance
|Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy
|Research
|Industry Income and Integration
|Placement Strategy & Support
|Future Orientation
|EPIO
|Overall Index score
|4
|IIM Bangalore
|138.42
|134.14
|121.14
|133.14
|131.42
|134.56
|135.14
|925.89
5. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
|National Rank
|B-School
|Placement Performance
|Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy
|Research
|Industry Income and Integration
|Placement Strategy & Support
|Future Orientation
|EPIO
|Overall Index score
|5
|IIM Kozhikode
|137.85
|130.56
|123.42
|133.42
|132.99
|130.71
|134.28
|921.88
6. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
|National Rank
|B-School
|Placement Performance
|Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy
|Research
|Industry Income and Integration
|Placement Strategy & Support
|Future Orientation
|EPIO
|Overall Index score
|6
|IIM Lucknow
|135.85
|128.57
|122.85
|135.42
|132.42
|129.99
|129.28
|915.04
7. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi
|National Rank
|B-School
|Placement Performance
|Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy
|Research
|Industry Income and Integration
|Placement Strategy & Support
|Future Orientation
|EPIO
|Overall Index score
|7
|IIFT, New Delhi
|135.42
|128.99
|124.28
|130.85
|128.71
|129.28
|130.28
|909.7
8. Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai
|National Rank
|B-School
|Placement Performance
|Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy
|Research
|Industry Income and Integration
|Placement Strategy & Support
|Future Orientation
|EPIO
|Overall Index score
|8
|IIM Mumbai
|132.28
|124.99
|123.71
|134.14
|136.56
|126.99
|128.85
|903.86
9. Indian Institute of Management, Indore
|National Rank
|B-School
|Placement Performance
|Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy
|Research
|Industry Income and Integration
|Placement Strategy & Support
|Future Orientation
|EPIO
|Overall Index score
|9
|IIM Indore
|130.56
|126.14
|120.57
|135.42
|137.14
|129.56
|125.71
|900.35
10. Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay
|National Rank
|B-School
|Placement Performance
|Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy
|Research
|Industry Income and Integration
|Placement Strategy & Support
|Future Orientation
|EPIO
|Overall Index score
|10
|SJMSOM, IIT Bombay
|130.14
|124.42
|122.42
|134.42
|135.71
|123.14
|126.85
|895.33