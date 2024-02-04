 IIRF Rankings 2024: Check out the list of top 10 government B-Schools - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Admission News / IIRF Rankings 2024: List of top MBA institutions out; IIM Ahmedabad bags first spot in latest ranking, check details her

IIRF Rankings 2024: List of top MBA institutions out; IIM Ahmedabad bags first spot in latest ranking, check details her

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 04, 2024 07:00 PM IST

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has declared the list of top MBA institutions for 2024. Check out the top 10 B-Schools in this article.

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the rankings of business schools in 2024. The institutions are evaluated on seven parameters and ranked by Maction Consulting under the Federation for World Academics (FWA). More than 300 management institutions are evaluated, out of which, 50 government and 160 private management institutions are ranked.

IIRF Rankings 2024: IIM Ahmedabad bags first spot.
IIRF Rankings 2024: IIM Ahmedabad bags first spot.

Moreover, the IIRF rankings 2024 include six categories consisting of the Overall Ranking of Government and Private Institutions, the Top 50 Business Schools Under University Program, the Top 50 Business Schools for Research, the Top 50 Schools of Eminence for Employability, and the Top 20 Emerging Business Schools.

The seven parameters of evaluation include Placement Performance, Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy, Research, Industry Income and Integration, Placement Strategy & Support, Future Orientation, and External Perception and International Outlook (EPIO). Those seeking to pursue an MBA degree can hugely benefit from the ranking.

Let’s look at the overall ranking of the top 10 government B-Schools this year.

1.Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

National RankB-SchoolPlacement PerformanceTeaching Learning Resources and PedagogyResearchIndustry Income and IntegrationPlacement Strategy & SupportFuture OrientationEPIOOverall Index score
1IIM Ahmedabad139.28137.28124.28133.99134.42130.14135.28937.24

2. FMS-Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, New Delhi

National RankB-SchoolPlacement PerformanceTeaching Learning Resources and PedagogyResearchIndustry Income and IntegrationPlacement Strategy & SupportFuture OrientationEPIOOverall Index score
2Faculty of Management Studies138.42136.71126.85133.42132.85124.71130.28933.39

3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Kolkata

National RankB-SchoolPlacement PerformanceTeaching Learning Resources and PedagogyResearchIndustry Income and IntegrationPlacement Strategy & SupportFuture OrientationEPIOOverall Index score
3IIM Calcutta138.71136.42122.85132.56133.28130.28136.85931.2

4. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Bengaluru

National RankB-SchoolPlacement PerformanceTeaching Learning Resources and PedagogyResearchIndustry Income and IntegrationPlacement Strategy & SupportFuture OrientationEPIOOverall Index score
4IIM Bangalore138.42134.14121.14133.14131.42134.56135.14925.89

5. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

National RankB-SchoolPlacement PerformanceTeaching Learning Resources and PedagogyResearchIndustry Income and IntegrationPlacement Strategy & SupportFuture OrientationEPIOOverall Index score
5IIM Kozhikode137.85130.56123.42133.42132.99130.71134.28921.88

6. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

National RankB-SchoolPlacement PerformanceTeaching Learning Resources and PedagogyResearchIndustry Income and IntegrationPlacement Strategy & SupportFuture OrientationEPIOOverall Index score
6IIM Lucknow135.85128.57122.85135.42132.42129.99129.28915.04

7. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi

National RankB-SchoolPlacement PerformanceTeaching Learning Resources and PedagogyResearchIndustry Income and IntegrationPlacement Strategy & SupportFuture OrientationEPIOOverall Index score
7IIFT, New Delhi135.42128.99124.28130.85128.71129.28130.28909.7

8. Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai

National RankB-SchoolPlacement PerformanceTeaching Learning Resources and PedagogyResearchIndustry Income and IntegrationPlacement Strategy & SupportFuture OrientationEPIOOverall Index score
8IIM Mumbai132.28124.99123.71134.14136.56126.99128.85903.86

9. Indian Institute of Management, Indore

National RankB-SchoolPlacement PerformanceTeaching Learning Resources and PedagogyResearchIndustry Income and IntegrationPlacement Strategy & SupportFuture OrientationEPIOOverall Index score
9IIM Indore130.56126.14120.57135.42137.14129.56125.71900.35

10. Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay

National RankB-SchoolPlacement PerformanceTeaching Learning Resources and PedagogyResearchIndustry Income and IntegrationPlacement Strategy & SupportFuture OrientationEPIOOverall Index score
10SJMSOM, IIT Bombay130.14124.42122.42134.42135.71123.14126.85895.33

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
