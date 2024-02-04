National Testing Agency, NTA will start NEET UG Exam 2024 registration process in due course of time. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test registration link will be available to candidates on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG Exam 2024: Where, how to apply for NTA NEET examination

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] – 2024 will be conducted on May 5, 2024. The examination duration is for 3 hours 20 minutes. The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

NEET (UG) – 2023 is a Pen & Paper-based Test, to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using Ball Point Pen is provided at the Centre.

NEET UG Exam 2024: Where, how to apply for NTA NEET examination

All those candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Exam 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.