Vocabulary Made Easy series: Sharpen your word power to crack competitive exams
Improving your vocabulary is important if you aspire to crack competitive exams like CAT, TOEFL, UPSC, etc.
It is not a herculean task to boost your word power. With consistent efforts and dedication, anyone can improve their language skills.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.
Peer (Verb)
Meaning: look with difficulty or concentration at someone or something
Example: The towers peer over the roofs
Penury (Noun)
Meaning: the state of being very poor; extreme poverty
Example: He couldn't face another year of penury
Perfidy (Noun)
Meaning: The state of being deceitful and untrustworthy
Example: It was an example of his perfidy
Pernicious (Adjective)
Meaning: Having a harmful effect, especially in a gradual or subtle way
Example: He is one of the most pernicious influences in the party
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- The trouble is that fear is almost as ______________ as perceived danger. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Pernicious, Peer)
2. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Perfidy?
3. Can you think of some synonyms for the word Penury?
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)