Ferozepur DC helps differently abled live her dream, makes her IAS officer for a day

A differently abled girl who dreams of becoming an IAS officer today got a taste of what the job involves.

Ferozepur’s Deputy Commissioner Chander Gaind invited 15-year-old, class-11 student Anmol Beri to his office and involved her in his work.

Gaind invited Anmol, impressed by her performance at an anti-drug seminar at her school, despite suffering from locomotor disabilities and dwarfism.

Barely two feet eight inches tall, she has problem walking.

At the seminar, she told Gaind that she wants to become an IAS officer one day.

An impressed Gaind promised her that he would make her the DC for a day, and even take her advice on various administrative issues.

In the morning, an official vehicle picked Anmol from her home and a red carpet was rolled out for her at the DC’s office with Gaind himself waiting to receive her.

Anmol was given a chair next to the DC.

“It is a big day in my life. I want to become an IAS officer. I have been given this rare opportunity to discharge duty like DC ‘sir’ does,” said an effusive Anmol.

“Before reaching here, I had decided to give five suggestions, including one on how we can make our roads better because they are the key to our progress,” Anmol told reporters at the DC’s office.

Smiling and posing for pictures, Anmol, who was accompanied by her parents Chanchal and Amit Beri, even attended a few calls meant for the DC.

Gaind told reporters that he had met her at the school when he had gone there for the drug awareness programme.

“I came to know of her brilliant academic record. She expressed her desire to become the DC and I thought she can live her dream,” he said.

“She interacted with various officers in my office and gave her opinion and suggestions on various issues,” he said.

The girl’s mother turned emotional and said, “Some people used to make fun of my daughter’s short height when we went on holidays. But this did not affect us or her as she has got tremendous support from her school and her family,” she added.

“It’s a proud moment for her and us today when her advice is being sought on various issues. We are thankful to the deputy commissioner,” she said.

