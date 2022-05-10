Fill unreserved seats solely on basis of CUET: Delhi University to Stephen’s College

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Monday said that the university had written to St Stephen’s College, informing the institution that it will have to comply with the varsity’s admission policy and admit students in the unreserved category solely on the basis of their scores in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

In the letter to St Stephen’s principal John Varghese on Monday, DU registrar Vikas Gupta wrote that the admission policy of the varsity, which mandated that admissions for the 2022-23 session shall be on the basis of CUET-2022 scores, applied to all its colleges.

“With regard to your college, taking note of the fact that it is a minority institution (for candidates belonging to Christian community), the university has decided that 50% of the open seats shall be filled solely on the basis of merit of the common entrance test score.

However, remaining 50% of seats for minority candidates shall be filled solely on the basis of combined merit of 85% weightage to the CUET score and 15% weightage to the interview to be conducted by St. Stephen’s College,” wrote Gupta.

He also told the college that there will be a single merit list for admission of candidates belonging to the Christian community regardless of any denominations/sub-sects/sub-categories.

Fifty per cent of the seats in the various courses offered by minority colleges are reserved for students belonging to specific minority communities. St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College are two of the Christian minority institutes under Delhi University.

According to DU’s admission policy, admission to the 50% general seats in minority institutes will be purely on the basis of CUET scores.

St Stephen’s, meanwhile, has stated that it reserves the right to admit students as per its own admission policy as a minority institution.

The college also issued a circular in April stating that it will provide admissions based on 85% of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores and 15% of the interview marks for all categories.

Since then, there has been a stalemate over the admission policy between the college and the university.

The principal of St Stephen’s College did not respond to calls and text messages seeking comment.