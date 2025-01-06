FIR against 14 teachers in Bihar for seeking job on forged documents

The state vigilance department in Bihar registered an FIR against 14 persons including four women for allegedly seeking jobs on the basis of fraudulent certificate as contractual teacher in government school in Bihar's East Champaran, officials said on Monday. On August 12, Hardeep Singh of Dhuri of Sangrur and his wife Amandeep Kaur had climbed atop a water tank near Ishmeet Chowk, Ludhiana, accusing the same firm of duping them of ₹ 10 lakh. (HT Photo)

According to police, as many as 10,519 FIRs have been registered and 2,724 people have been found accused of seeking job as contractual teacher on the basis of fraudulent certificate in the state. This happened after a division bench directed the director of Bihar vigilance department to investigate the charge of use of fake degree certificates recruited between 2006 and 2015.

All these accused are stated to be from Bihar itself, according to officials.

Providing the details about the cases registered against 14 teachers, vigilance department's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar said documents of these people who were posted as teachers in East Champaran were found to be forged.

While five cases have been registered with Sangrampur police station in East Champaran, two in Kesariya, followed by Harshidih (two), Chiraiya (two), Sagauli (one), Areraj (one) and Kalyanpur (one), said the deputy superintendent of police.