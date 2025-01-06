Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

FIR against 14 teachers in Bihar for seeking job on forged documents

BySandeep Bhaskar
Jan 06, 2025 05:19 PM IST

Vigilance department's DSP Rajesh Kumar said documents of these people who were posted as teachers in East Champaran were found to be forged.

The state vigilance department in Bihar registered an FIR against 14 persons including four women for allegedly seeking jobs on the basis of fraudulent certificate as contractual teacher in government school in Bihar's East Champaran, officials said on Monday.

On August 12, Hardeep Singh of Dhuri of Sangrur and his wife Amandeep Kaur had climbed atop a water tank near Ishmeet Chowk, Ludhiana, accusing the same firm of duping them of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh. (HT Photo)
On August 12, Hardeep Singh of Dhuri of Sangrur and his wife Amandeep Kaur had climbed atop a water tank near Ishmeet Chowk, Ludhiana, accusing the same firm of duping them of 10 lakh. (HT Photo)

Thousands of Bihar school teachers set to lose jobs due to ineligibility, fake document

According to police, as many as 10,519 FIRs have been registered and 2,724 people have been found accused of seeking job as contractual teacher on the basis of fraudulent certificate in the state. This happened after a division bench directed the director of Bihar vigilance department to investigate the charge of use of fake degree certificates recruited between 2006 and 2015.

Amid large-scale teachers’ recruitment, broad-ranging discrepancies in Bihar

All these accused are stated to be from Bihar itself, according to officials.

Providing the details about the cases registered against 14 teachers, vigilance department's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar said documents of these people who were posted as teachers in East Champaran were found to be forged.

Bihar puts on hold transfer/posting of lakhs of teachers

While five cases have been registered with Sangrampur police station in East Champaran, two in Kesariya, followed by Harshidih (two), Chiraiya (two), Sagauli (one), Areraj (one) and Kalyanpur (one), said the deputy superintendent of police.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On