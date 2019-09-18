Four day MNNIT Allahabad annual fest Avishkar-2019, begins from today

education

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:25 IST

Annual techno-management fest of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)—Avishkar-2019— will be held on the campus of the institute from September 18.

Having the theme ‘ideate, innovate and create’, the fest will have around 60 events being organised over the period of four days, informed MNNIT’s student activity centre president Prof Rajesh Gupta.

“The festival will begin with the opening ceremony on Wednesday evening in presence of institute’s director Prof Rajeev Tripathi alongside fellow dignitaries after which the most anticipated event of Avishkar shall commence which is gnoTalks,” he added.

The gnoTalks is a unique conceptualised talk show where celebrities from various walks of life perform their art and inspire the budding techies and managers with their stories and struggles.

The panel for gnoTalks-2019 will have Param Vir Chakra winner Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav, renowned journalist Padma Bhushan Prabhu Chawla, Indian radiation oncologist Padam Shri Dr B Paul Thaliath, co-founder of Super 30 Abhayanand, one of the finest archers in India Sanjeev Kumar Singh, speed and sand painter and sculptor Sarvam Patel, rising stars of digital entertainment industry Shivankit Singh Parihar and Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Prof Gupta shared.

He said Gnosomania, a national level quizzing league with celebrated quizmasters like Adittya Nath Mubayi and Somnath Chanda, will attract participation from all over India.

Last minute preparations were on in full swing for the final show, he added.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 17:25 IST