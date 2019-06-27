From the archives of Hindustan Times: June 26, 2019

Meerut Conspiracy case reopens (1929)

After a recess of 10 days the Meerut Conspiracy case again came up hearing to-day (June 25) before Mr. R. Milner White, Special Magistrate, Meerut. Pandit Moti Lal Nehru was present among the defence counsels and gave instructions from time to time. Most of the accused wore the badge of communist International.

Mr. Chagls raised the objection that some article in the “Times of India” and “the Evening News” prejudiced the defence case. Mr. Sinha objected to the Viceroy’s Speech wherein the Viceroy had said that government was convinced that these was a deep-laid Bolshevik conspiracy in India and justified the Meerut trial.

The Magistrate ruled that there was not much to be complained in the Viceroy’s speech. He did not like to take any action against the newspapers referred to but hoped the press would be careful in publishing anything in future which had direct references to the case.

Mr. Langford James continuing its address dealt with Communist tactics and history of the alleged conspiracy. Quoting Spratt, he said the alleged conspiracy was “on Moscow road for Moscow reasons with Moscow minds.”

He next refered to the activities of the British Communist Party to convert Indian students abroad to Communistic views. He referred to Mr. Spratt as the last of the three Communist emissaries sent to India.

With the court room filled with visitors, press reporters, lawyers and accused, the hearing of the Meerut Conspiracy case was resumed this morning before Mr. R. Milner White Special Magistrate at the Garden House. The case come up for hearing this morning after full ten days recess.

Leaders’ conference opens in Simla (1945)

The Leaders’ conference opened at Viceregal Lodge at 11:30 a.m. today (June 25). All invites were present. After an hour and a half the conference adjourned for lunch. It reassembled at 2:30 p. m and sat until 5 p. m it will meet again tomorrow. Besides making the opening speech, Lord Wavell gave further clarification of the British Governments proposals with explanations which had the effect of improving them. This created a favorable impression on congress members in particular. Since they had Sought clarificacertain tion on points. Tomorrow’s sitting of the conference is expected to deal with the Question of the strength of the executive council. Which means that the main problem of selecting the personnel for the Council will be tackled. It is said that Mr. Jinnah has not yet modified has attitude sufficiently to permit a compromise but moderate league leaders continue to put pressure on him for a settlement.

The cup is ours (1983)

Amidst frenzied cheers from jubilant Indian crowd, India achieved the incredible and wrote cricket history when they defeated twice Prudential World Cup cricket champions, the West Indies, by a margin of 43 runs and lifted the handsome trophy for the first time.

Starting as underdogs prior to the semi-final and the final, the Indians who played like a team under the superb captaincy of Kapil Dev, showed to the world on this day at the Mecca of cricket that they are capable of playing the toughest of the one-day matches.

India, who defeated the West Indies in the opening match of their group and also humbled England in the semi-final and took Zimbabwe in their stride earlier gave off their best throughout the series and no one ever expected that they would humble the giants of one-day cricket -the West Indies- who won the championship in the inaugural in 1975 and retained it four years later.

Clive Lloyd, the West Indies skipper must have been the most disappointed man since he has shown an inclination to step down after this World Cup.

The final on this day provided all the thrills of the game as the pendulum swung either way tantalisingly for the best part of the day. Cricket was indeed absorbing and more thrilling than a Hitchcock film.

