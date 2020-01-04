FTII, Satyajit Ray Institute reduce joint entrance exam fees

education

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 20:14 IST

A five-member committee headed by the governing council of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), here, has announced reduction in entrance test fees for courses at FTII and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television of India (SRFTI).

The reduction in fees follows five days of relay hunger strike by students and protests of 10 days by students at both the institutes.

V Aadith, president of the FTII student Association said, “The protest is still on for we have got no official confirmation on the JET entrance fee reduced from the authorities. We had also sent them a letter with four points which the GC (governing council) was to consider regarding the review of the fee structure and the 10 percent fee increase.”

“Candidates who have already applied as per the earlier announced fee structure will be refunded the difference. As recommended by the Governing Council in its special meeting held on December 27, a committee was set up to decide on the matter. The committee will now take up the review of fee structure of regular courses in FTII,” said Bhupendra Kainthola, Director, FTII.

The special governing council meeting on December 27 had said that the fees would be reduced, in principle. On Saturday, FTII, and SRFTI jointly announced reduction in the fee structure for the Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2020 fee with immediate effect for admissions to both Institutes.

The revised fees for General Category candidates will be Rs 2,000 for applying to any of the courses from either of the three groups (A, B & C ). For scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and persons with disabilities (SC, ST and PwD) category candidates, the fee would be Rs 600. For applying to every additional course from the remaining two groups, the fee for General Category will be Rs 1,000 and for SC,ST and PwD categories Rs 300 .

On December 16, two student representatives and office bearers of the FTII students association, V Aadith and Rajashree Majumdar, had proceeded on an indefinite hunger strike during the Governing Council meeting, to protest the “constant hikes in tuition fees and unreasonably high entrance exam fees”. They were protesting fees for general category students of Rs 4000 one option of courses, Rs 8,000 for the second option and Rs 10,000 for the third option. Fees for students belonging to reservation category were Rs 1,250 for the first option, Rs 2,500 for the second option and Rs 3,125 for the third option.