GATE 2019 admit card to release today, here’s how to download

Admit card for GATE 2019 examination will be released today. Candidates who have applied for the GATE 2019 exam can download the admit card online and take its print out. This year the exam will be conducted by IIT Madras.

The GATE 2019 admit card can be checked from GOAPS website on January 4, 2019. Candidates will have to visit the GOAPS website that stands of GATE online application processing system. Candidate can login on appsgate.iitm.ac.in to check their admit card.

‘Admit Card can ONLY be downloaded from the GOAPS website from 4th January 2019. Admit Cards will NOT be sent by post or as e-mail attachment,” an instruction given on the website FAQ section reads.

However, the exact time of its release is not yet mentioned but it is expected anytime after 11 am.

GATE 2019 exam is schedule for February 2019. It will commence on February 2 and conclude on February 10, 2019. GATE 2019 will be held in two shifts each day (morning and afternoon).

The exam schedule has already been issued online. Candidates can check the schedule from the direct link given below.

The GATE 2019 exam is an entrance examination for admission in post graduate and research programmes in the country.

Here’s the direct link to check the exam schedule.

A new paper of statistics has been added in GATE 2019 syllabus. Gate 2019 will be conducted in 24 papers and a candidate can appear only in one paper in any one session.

What’s new in GATE 2019?

Qualifying in GATE enables candidates to seek admission to or receive financial assistance to master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in engineering/technology/architecture and doctoral programmes in relevant branches of science in all institutions supported by MHRD and other government agencies.

GATE tests the comprehensive understanding of candidates in various undergraduate subjects in engineering/technology/architecture and post-graduate level subjects in science.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 07:43 IST